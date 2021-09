Crowder is expected to test out of COVID-19 protocols and make his return Sunday against the Patriots, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Crowder is vaccinated, but his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list came too close to the Jets' season opener for him to test out in time. Once the slot receiver comes off the list, he'll also have to show that he's recovered from the groin injury that had been bothering him before he tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO