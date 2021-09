Question: Now that summer is over and we’re heading into fall, what does that mean for the real estate market in Aspen-Snowmass?. Answer: Now that we are heading into the offseason you might think there is not much going on in town, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Even though Aspen-Snowmass is not as busy in the shoulder season as it is in July, there’s still plenty to do. You can take a drive in the mountains and enjoy the fall colors; hike, bike and fish during the day; and enjoy your favorite restaurant in the evening. Days are warm, evenings are cool.

