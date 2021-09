There is currently an opening for a citizen member on Monona's License Review Committee. An applicant with small business experience is preferred. The committee reviews and makes recommendations to the City Council for all applications relating to fermented malt beverages, intoxicating liquor, and massage establishments, as well as ordinance amendments pertaining to these and other licenses. Operators (Bartenders) are reviewed by the committee if necessary. The committee works closely with the Police Department to ensure statutes and ordinances are followed.

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO