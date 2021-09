WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County sheriff’s officials say two detention center officers suffered injuries to their hands when they were attacked by an inmate at the county jail. The department said in a news release that two corporals and a deputy were escorting a 56-year-old male inmate to his cell Wednesday evening when the inmate swung a metal shank at them. The deputies scuffled with the inmate and eventually ended the assault. The inmate, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment before being returned to the jail. The inmate is being held on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and cruelty to animals.

