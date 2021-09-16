CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
V/H/S/94 Exclusive Trailer Debut

Cover picture for the articleThe popular V/H/S series is returning in a new form this October. V/H/S/94 pushes the found footage series in a new direction, and IGN can exclusively debut the trailer. Check out the video player above or the embed below for a closer look at the grisly new short films included in V/H/S/94:

IndieWire

‘Halloween Kills’ Changes Release to Day-and-Date in Theaters and Streaming on Peacock

In a surprise move, Universal has shifted David Gordon Green’s horror outing “Halloween Kills” to a day-and-date release. The sequel will stream on Peacock on October 15, the same day it opens in theaters. “Halloween Kills” will be available free of charge to Peacock subscribers. Both Universal Pictures and Peacock are operated by NBCUniversal. The move to streaming for the latest entry in the “Halloween” franchise is an exception to the theatrical windows established last year during the pandemic between Universal Pictures and select exhibition chains like AMC and Regal. An agreement was made between the studio and theaters where films...
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
Variety

Netflix Unveils New Italian Originals as Elena Ferrante Series Begins Shoot With Valeria Golino in Cast

Netflix is moving forward with its Elena Ferrante series adaptation, “The Lying Life of Adults,” which will start shooting in Naples in October with Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) directing and Valeria Golino playing a prominent role. “Lying Life of Adults” leads a slate of Netflix Italian original series projects — several of which are literary adaptations — that were announced in Rome on Thursday by Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta in her first meeting with the press since joining the streaming giant last year as VP of Italian Original series after a long stint as head of drama at Italian public broadcaster...
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Heart-Pounding First Trailer For Netflix’s The Guilty Debuts

Jake Gyllenhaal is operator 625 in the upcoming Netflix film, The Guilty. The full trailer for the movie dropped today, and it takes viewers on a wild wide from the very beginning. In a set of clips, 911 emergency operator 625 handles routine calls during his shift. He’s doing a...
People

Netflix Debuts Tense Trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's Thriller The Guilty

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher who becomes embroiled in the kidnapping of a mystery caller. In Jake Gyllenhaal's latest role, the actor takes on a kidnapping case from the seat of a 911 operator. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for The Guilty, which sees Gyllenhaal play 911 dispatcher...
Deadline

‘Mama, I’m Home’: Debut Trailer For Vladimir Bitokov’s Venice-Bound Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Here you can watch the debut trailer from Vladimir Bitokov’s second directorial effort Mama, I’m Home. The drama, which premieres at the Venice Film Festival on September 9, is produced by Loveless and Leviathan producer Alexander Rodnyansky and Sergey Melkumov. Story follows bus driver Tonya, who works in Nalchik,...
Anime News Network

Way of the Househusband Anime Part 2's Trailer Reveals October 7 Netflix Debut

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the second part of the anime series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga on Wednesday. The trailer reveals the second part's October 7 worldwide debut date on Netflix. Netflix also announced new cast members and the theme song artist...
IGN

Injustice - Exclusive Official Trailer

An unthinkable tragedy propels Superman into a dangerous new mindset, ultimately pitting Justice League members against each other in Injustice, an all-new DC Animated Movie. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios' popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad - where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity's own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?
bloody-disgusting.com

Fantastic Fest’s Final Wave Includes ‘V/H/S/94’, ‘The Black Phone’, ‘Bloody Oranges’, and ‘Silent Night’!

As highlighted in two separate pieces, Bloody Disgusting and Studio71’s Shudder Original V/H/S/94 is going to World Premiere at Fantastic Feast as will the Scott Derrickson-directed horror The Black Phone. “Additional studio titles include the U.S. Premieres of IFC’s A Banquet, a chilling psychological horror where a mother’s love for...
IGN

Injustice Trailer Debut: Here's What Happens When Superman Goes Mad

An unhinged Superman goes on a violent rampage and it's up to Batman and his allies to save Earth in Injustice, an all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie from Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment -- and we've got your exclusive first look at the trailer!. Injustice, which...
MovieWeb

Disney's Remaining 2021 Movie Slate Will Debut Exclusively in Theaters

Disney has made headlines in the last month with people on both sides of the aisle chiming in on their decision for the day-and-date release of the Scarlett Johansson Marvel franchise film Black Widow. Accusations, lawsuits, and last minute renegotiations all created backlash for both the studios and its talent. Yesterday Disney announced they will be upholding the contracts that were in place for the remainder of their 2021 slate.
digitalspy.com

Hawkeye's first-look trailer reveals Hailee Steinfeld's debut in the MCU

Disney+ series Hawkeye just premiered its first-look trailer, delivering an introduction to Hailee Steinfeld's newcomer Kate Bishop. An Oscar nominee thanks to her role in 2010 remake True Grit, Steinfeld joins MCU veteran Jeremy Renner in this six-episode drama as Clint Barton's protégé. The Christmassy promo sees Clint's family plans...
godisageek.com

V Rising unveils first gameplay trailer

The first gameplay trailer of V Rising is out today, giving players a first look at footage from Stunlock Studios’ anticipated vampire survival game. You can watch the V Rising trailer here:. To survive as a vampire, you need to hunt for blood in nearby settlements, hide from the scorching...
thefilmstage.com

Exclusive Trailer for Bill Morrison’s The Village Detective: a song cycle Exhumes Cinema History

Following up one of this century’s greatest films, Dawson City: Frozen Time, Bill Morrison returns with The Village Detective: a song cycle, another excavation of lost cinema. This time he explores the life and career of Soviet actor Mikhail Zharov, the impetus being four reels of 35mm film discovered off the coast of Iceland in 2016. Following a premiere at Rotterdam earlier this year and a recent North American premiere at Telluride, Kino Lorber will release the film next week at IFC Center and we’re pleased to premiere the first trailer.
