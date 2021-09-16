CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

New rainbow-colored fly species named after RuPaul

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVNU7_0by9fAtt00
© Getty Images

Australian scientists have named a new rainbow-colored fly species after famed drag queen rupaul.

Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) entomologist Bryan ​​Lessard on Tuesday shared news of the soldier fly's Latin name: Opaluma rupaul.

"I'd been watching a lot of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' when I was examining the specimen under the microscope, so it was on my mind," Lessard told CNN. "And I really wanted to give this group of flies a memorable name because it needs the attention — the first specimen of this RuPaul fly was collected over a hundred years ago and sat neglected in a museum collection until someone with the knowledge of that group came along to name and document them."

Lessard also said that he hoped the naming of the soldier fly can help tie together pop culture and the LGBTQ community with science and entomology.

"As a gay scientist, it took me a long time to feel comfortable in my own skin in a very traditional field of science — in entomology," he said. "I think it's really important for the next generation of LGBTQ+ scientists to know that they're being represented in the workplace, as we give the names of legends in the community to memorable species."

USA Today reported that there are 2,700 species of soldier flies, which do not fly around as much as standard house flies.

CSIRO recently named some 150 new species, according to CNN, including three newly discovered beetles named after rare Pokémon.

Ten years ago, Lessard named the Scaptia beyonceae fly after megastar Beyoncé.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

RuPaul has a new namesake — and it’s a fabulous, rainbow-colored fly

Drag culture’s far-reaching influence on society was affirmed on Wednesday, when Australian entomologists announced they have named a fly species after RuPaul — the titan of drag queens. The soldier fly, whose Latin name is Opaluma rupaul, is adorned with bold rainbow colors and is bound to catch the attention...
ANIMALS
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
fox5ny.com

Australian researchers name vibrant rainbow insect in honor of RuPaul

LOS ANGELES - Australian entomologists have named a new fly species after drag queen legend RuPaul. In a press release published on Wednesday, Australia’s national science agency announced that a soldier fly known for its extravagant colored shell will officially be known by its new scientific name Opaluma rupaul. The...
ANIMALS
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Amazonian frog species named after late Detroit Zoo curator

A newly discovered frog species, native to the Peruvian Amazonian region, has been named after the former Detroit Zoo Curator of Amphibians. Allobates sieggreenae, endemic to the Peruvian Amazonian, is named after Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) Curator of Amphibians Marcy Sieggreen, who died in July 2016. Sieggreen led the DZS’s...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
WBAL Radio

Emmys 2021: RuPaul is most awarded person of color with historic 11th Emmy win

RuPaul ?made history Sunday night at the 2021 Emmy Awards, collecting his record-breaking 11th win when his show, ?RuPaul’s Drag Race?, won Outstanding Competition Program. RuPaul is now the most decorated person of color in Emmys history, in tandem with Drag Race becoming the reality competition show with the most wins.
CELEBRITIES
pomona.edu

New Species of Fossil Named After Geology Professor Robert Gaines

After years of uncovering fossils and discovering species from millions of years ago, Pomona College Dean and Geology Professor Robert Gaines now has one named after him. Ancestral to arthropods such as crustaceans and insects, the long-extinct animal’s name is Titanokorys gainesi, meaning “Gaines’s titanic helmet.” It lived during the Cambrian Period about 500 million years ago, when animal life was brand new and had not yet crawled out of Earth’s oceans and onto land.
SCIENCE
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Beetles#Species#Rainbow#Australian#Csiro#Cnn#Lgbtq#Usa Today
Florida Star

VIDEO: Terrifying Mating Calls Of 1,000-Pound Male Alligators

American alligators are not shy about announcing their search for a mate. Video captures large male American alligators performing their mating call, which involves grunting loudly as they search for a partner. The alligators were filmed at the Alligator Lagoon in the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales. “You’d be forgiven for thinking that maintenance workers were starting […]
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IFLScience

First Fossilized Skin Of A Carnivorous Dino Reveals Carnotaurus Had Scaly Skin With No Feathers

Carnotaurus was an oddity among dinosaurs, with strange horns and tiny forelimbs that made even T. rex's look useful. However, its discovery came with something that could shed light on many other carnivorous dinosaurs – fossilized skin. It's taken a surprisingly long time for this skin to get the analysis such an unusual find deserves, but now it has finally happened.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Three New Species of Hand-Standing Spotted Skunks Discovered

Redesignating an endangered subspecies as a separate species could help it get protected. Picture a skunk. You’re probably thinking of a stocky animal, around the size of a housecat, black with white stripes, like Pepé Le Pew. That describes North America’s most common skunk, the striped skunk, but they also have smaller, spotted cousins. Scientists still have a lot to learn about spotted skunks, starting with how many kinds of them even exist—over the years, the number of recognized species has ranged from two to fourteen, and lately, scientists have agreed there are four. But in a new paper in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, researchers analyzed skunk DNA and found that there aren’t four species of spotted skunk after all: there are seven.
WILDLIFE
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Piers Morgan Promises To Give Meghan Markle Nightmares

British royal family news shows that Meghan Markle’s tussle with UK pundit Piers Morgan has resulted in his star shining even brighter. They tangled over freedom of speech, with the former game show girl trying to squash his right to disagree with her publicly. In the end Piers is the...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

RuPaul Breaks Emmy Record for Wins by a Person of Color

RuPaul had a large night at the Emmys. Variety notes, with his 11 wins, RuPaul broke the record for most Emmy wins by a person of color. The wins were for RuPaul’s Drag Race. “Wow, thank you so much to the Academy and all of you gorgeous people here tonight,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

341K+
Followers
37K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy