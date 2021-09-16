El Salvador's move to adopt Bitcoin sparks protests
By Carrie Mihalcik
CNET
4 days ago
Thousands of people reportedly gathered in the capital of El Salvador on Wednesday to protest the country's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender as well as moves by President Nayib Bukele. El Salvador officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender last week, making it the first country to do so. Officials...
Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
President Nayib Bukele, accused internationally and at home of harboring authoritarian ambitions, declared himself "dictator of El Salvador" Monday in a mocking nod to his critics. On Twitter, a tool the 40-year-old millennial president uses frequently, Bukele changed his bio from "Layla's dad" to "Dictator of El Salvador."
El Salvador’s bitcoin-pushing president apparently changed his Twitter profile description to “dictator” Monday, in what might be an ironic comment on last week’s protests against him. The office of President Nayib Bukele did not respond to requests for comment on the profile change, but there was no clear sign the president’s account had been hacked. Bukele is a heavy Twitter user, and after his description changed to “dictator,” he continued tweeting normally Monday about bitcoin. The price and potential of the cryptocurrency appears to fascinate Bukele, and he made bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, the first country to...
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hit back Saturday at challenges to his legitimacy as he attended a regional summit in his first trip abroad since the United States accused him of drug trafficking. Maduro showed up at the last minute at a one-day meeting of the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC.
In March 2020, the US Department of Justice accused Maduro of crimes including "narco-terrorism," drug trafficking and possession of weapons, and offered $15 million for information leading to his arrest.
On September 7, El Salvador became the first country in the world to make Bitcoin a legal tender, granting the leading cryptocurrency legal currency status. The move made headlines across all prominent media outlets, prompting many to wonder if this would be the start of a trend. 27% in the...
• El Salvador is the Bitcoin Adoption promoter, and Panama follows its example. • Ukraine seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies and create a stablecoin. Since the El Salvador government made the Bitcoin adoption in the hands of the Nayib Bukele cabinet, many countries have considered their position with the decentralized market. Ukraine and Panama seem to be the next operators looking to benefit from the virtual market.
This was a historic week for Bitcoin as El Salvador officially became the first country to formally recognize it as legal tender. Unfortunately, on that same day, the price dropped by $10,000. It goes without saying that this has been one of the most important and also exciting weeks for...
Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), plunged on the day El Salvador announced it was adopting the apex cryptocurrency as legal tender with global cryptocurrency market capitalization falling 12.01% to $2.08 trillion. What Happened: BTC traded 10.26% lower at $47,049.68 over 24 hours and was up 0.41% over a seven-day...
El Salvador is going to become the first country on the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. President Nayib Bukele reported late Monday that his government has bought another 200 bitcoins in front of El Salvador’s formal adoption of the currency. El Salvador presently holds 400 bitcoins, which are worth almost $21 million at current trading levels.
Update 9/7: Bitcoin will officially go into effect as a form of legal tneder as of 3:00 PM EST today. The El Salvadorian governnment has set up around 200 bitcoin ATMs around the country as businesses are now required to accept the cryptocurrency, provided that they are technologically able to accept it.
El Salvador’s president claims that the country’s Bitcoin wallet isn’t working after it adopted cryptocurrency. El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele said the digital wallet used for conducting transactions was not working in the early hours after El Salvador became the first country to embrace Bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday, but assured users that it will be resolved, according to the Associated Press.
September 7th, 2021 will go down in history as the first day in history when a station nation adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. As Bitcoin has been covering over the past week, El Salvador rollout its BTC Law. The measure has seen a lot of criticism, and opposition from other...
Haitian migrants seeking to escape poverty and hunger in their home country said they would not be deterred by US plans to swiftly send them back, as thousands remained encamped under and near a bridge in Del Rio, a remote Texas city. On Sunday, the US began expulsion flights. An...
Some 100 world leaders descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN extravaganza despite Covid concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems -- starting with the pandemic.
The UN General Assembly will also look to build momentum to reach an ambitious climate agreement and seek unity after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, in the shadow of high tension between the United States and China.
"We need to re-establish confidence. The current geopolitical division in the world is an obstacle," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told AFP ahead of the summit.
The world "is really in a very dangerous situation," he said. "We need to sound an alarm to wake up political leaders."
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to leave questions of human rights and democracy to the United Nations as part of his continuing criticisms of the Organization of American States. López Obrador spoke Saturday at the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, which includes almost all countries in the region except Brazil. Unlike the OAS, the U.S. and Canada don't belong to CELAC. The summit took up questions plaguing the region, like mass migration and the coronavirus pandemic. But some leaders angered by the OAS' criticism of leftist regimes in the...
El Salvador adopted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar on Tuesday and now cryptocurrency experts and industry insiders wonder about the countries that could follow suit. What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson said in his recent “Congratulations Bitcoin”...
Every night Guy would fall asleep to the sound of gunfire: warring gangs in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were fighting pitched battles in the city centre. By day, the country was roiled by bloody protests against food and fuel shortages. Roadblocks with burning tyres were commonplace, and the police responded with tear gas and billy clubs.
