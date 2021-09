For the vast majority of the offseason, Zach Ertz‘s days with the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be numbered. After initially asking for a new contract heading into the 2020 NFL season, Ertz turned in his least productive football season since his freshman year at Stanford. While Ertz almost had an out at the trade deadline, as a few teams had reportedly expressed interest in his services, a trip to IR eliminated that possibility, as players on short-term IR weren’t allowed to be traded.

