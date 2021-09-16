Marvel Releases New Character Posters For Shang-Chi
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring was finally released earlier this month and it managed to have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office. Since the movie hit theaters, Marvel has shared some great posters for the film, including recent character posters for Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) and Morris. Today, the studio shared their latest batch of character posters, this time for Ying Li (Fala Chen), Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu), and Wong (Benedict Wong).comicbook.com
