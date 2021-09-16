CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House touts Nobel economists' support for Biden agenda

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCfbq_0by9eOMg00
© Getty

The White House on Thursday touted the support that President Biden 's economic plan received from a group of Nobel Prize-winning economists in an open letter released earlier this week.

"While we all have different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we believe that key components of this broader agenda are critical—including tax reforms that make our tax system more equitable and that enable our system to raise the additional funds required to facilitate necessary public investments and achieve our collective goals," the 15 economists wrote in their letter.

One of the economist who signed the letter, George Akerlof, is the husband of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen .

"Because this agenda invests in long-term economic capacity and will enhance the ability of more Americans to participate productively in the economy, it will ease longer-term inflationary pressures," they said, addressing the inflationary concerns often cited by Republicans who oppose Biden's agenda.

A Morning Consult-Politico poll released in July found that nearly 60 percent of people blame Biden's economic policies for causing the 13-year inflation high. However, Biden's economic advisors believe these price increases are temporary and will stabilize as the pandemic subsides.

“We will have several more months of rapid inflation, so I’m not saying that this is a one-month phenomenon,” Yellen said earlier this year. "But I think over the medium-term, we’ll see inflation decline back toward normal levels."

The economists also placed their support behind the bipartisan infrastructure bill currently stalled in the House.

"Success in the 21st century will require building upon the bi-partisan infrastructure deal that has passed the Senate, which prioritizes investments in our nation’s 'hard' infrastructure," they wrote, commending the "investments in human capital" that are included in Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

The letter was signed by leading economic professors from Columbia University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Stanford University and others.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Democrats face heavy lift on Biden agenda as GOP stands by

Congress must fund the government in the next 10 days, or risk a federal shutdown. Raise the nation’s borrowing limit, or default on its debt. All this while lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate The magnitude of the challenges ahead and the speed required to accomplish the job is like nothing Congress has faced in recent memory, situating Biden’s entire domestic agenda and the political fate of his Democratic party at a crucial moment.The Republicans have made it clear they will not be helping...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Joe Manchin puts White House's economic agenda in grave danger

By any fair measure, September will be an extraordinarily busy time on Capitol Hill. Over the next few weeks, the tiny Democratic majority will try to prevent a government shutdown, raise the debt ceiling, tackle voting rights and consider a variety of expiring federal benefits programs. But as a New...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Akerlof
Person
Janet Yellen
HuffingtonPost

House Democrats Opposed To Biden Agenda Actually Hail From Safe Seats

From prescription drug prices to higher taxes on the rich, many of the Democrats in the House standing in the way of more progressive legislation hail from safe Democratic seats. That’s not true in the Senate, where the most outspoken conservative voices represent swing states. But the opposition of many...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nobel#Stanford University#The White House#Treasury#Americans#Republicans#Success#Senate#Columbia University#Harvard University#Princeton University
Washington Post

Blinken’s claim that Biden ‘did not inherit a plan’ for Afghan withdrawal

“We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan.”. Blinken, appearing on Capitol Hill to defend the administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, made this comment in response to questions by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.): “Did the Trump administration leave on your desk a pile of notebooks as to exactly how to carry out that plan? Did we have a list of which Afghans we were going to evacuate? Did we have a plan to get Americans from all over Afghanistan to Kabul and out in an orderly way? How meticulous was the planning for the Trump administration declaring May 1 withdrawal?”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
AFP

US Congress back for frantic autumn with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers will dive into the busiest legislative period in years in the coming week, with President Joe Biden counting on a united front from Democrats to pass make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings. Facing stinging criticism over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a stubbornly elevated pandemic death toll, Biden is banking on going into next year's midterm elections with historic economic reforms under his belt. Avoiding a government shutdown is also at the top of the agenda, alongside dodging a catastrophic credit default, which may be the largest of the looming deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson expected to be hosted by Joe Biden at White House next week

Boris Johnson is expected to be hosted by Joe Biden at the White House next week as the two leaders seek to move beyond the contentious Afghanistan withdrawal. Mr Johnson will be in New York to speak at the United Nations General Assembly but is expected to travel to Washington for a meeting with the US President, Axios reported.
POTUS
Reuters

White House says ongoing discussion with China on Biden, Xi engagement

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said there was an ongoing discussion with Chinese leaders about future engagement by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden on Tuesday denied a media report that his Chinese counterpart had turned down an offer from Biden for...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden has 'complete confidence' in top U.S. general -White House

Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has "complete confidence" in top U.S. General Mark Milley, the White House said on Wednesday, after a report that he secretly twice placed a call to his Chinese counterpart over concerns then-President Donald Trump could spark a war with China. Reporting by Trevor...
POTUS
news4sanantonio.com

Biden stands by Newsom on eve of recall vote, touts Democratic agenda

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday used his first Western swing since taking office to hold out the wildfires burning across the region as an argument for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans, calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Qiagen supports White House COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate

(Reuters) - German genetic testing specialist Qiagen said on Friday it supported Biden administration’s new COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate for workplaces. “We strongly support all initiatives aiming to increase vaccination rates especially at the workplace,” the company told Reuters in an email. Qiagen said it had already updated its...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

341K+
Followers
37K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy