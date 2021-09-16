Cuban President visits Mexico to commemorate independence

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, have set up a makeshift camp under the Del Rio International Bridge on the southern Texas border with Mexico. The migrants are sleeping outdoors, with some saying that water and food are scarce. Many are venturing across the Rio Grande back to Mexico to stock up on supplies. Authorities and migrant advocacy groups say many of the Haitians migrated to Brazil, and other parts of South America, after the devastating earthquake of 2010 and have now embarked on the dangerous trip north to the US, crossing the Darién Gap between Colombia and Panama and navigating smuggling organizations throughout the journey. Nationals from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are also in the group, with many saying they have received tickets to be processed by US Customs and Border Protection agents. More than 29,000 Haitians have arrived in the US since last October, according to Customs and Border Protection figures.

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO