How much pampering is too much pampering? There certainly is no such thing as too much love, only that it becomes the talk of the town when lavished on pets uninhibitedly. We have seen pet owners spoil their pets silly with exotic facials, limo pick up, pet butlers, and more. Even a few with a fashionable bend of mind make pets look pretty with some trendy numbers from the H&M x Moschino collaboration. But it’s rather generous, even with all that love in the heart, for a dog owner to book an entire Air India Business Cabin for his pet to travel in style.

PETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO