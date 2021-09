Ertz (hamstring/rest) didn't practice Wednesday. Among starters on offense, Ertz, running back Miles Sanders (ankle/rest, limited) and right guard Brandon Brooks (knee/rest, no practice) were listed with an injury and "rest" next to their names. The designation is likely a good sign for Ertz after he was unable to take part in stretching before Wednesday's session, but his status will be one to watch as the week goes on. In Sunday's season opener in Atlanta, he missed some time due to a hamstring issue but was able to finish out the game with two catches (on two targets) for 34 yards.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO