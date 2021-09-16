Malik Hooker expected to make Cowboys' debut in Week 2 vs. Chargers, ready to serve as 'ballhawk' in secondary

The news heading into Week 2 isn't all bad for the Dallas Cowboys, as difficult as that might be to fathom right now. After all, they're currently enduring waves of unfortunate news headlined by the suspension of starting right tackle La'el Collins, a multi-week injury to both Michael Gallup (calf) and All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), and questions on if Randy Gregory will clear the COVID-19 protocol in time to take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. However, former first-round pick Malik Hooker might give them something to smile about.