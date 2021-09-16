No. 7 A&M hosts New Mexico looking for 11th straight victory
New Mexico (2-0) at No. 7 Texas A&M (2-0), Saturday at noon EDT (SEC Network). Line: Texas A&M by 30 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Looking to extend their winning streak to 11 games, the Aggies need to get their offense going this week after a subpar performance in a 10-7 win over Colorado. This game is Texas A&M’s final non-conference tune-up before the Aggies open Southeastern Conference play Sept. 25 against No. 20 Arkansas. A win would give them their first 3-0 start since opening the 2016 season with six consecutive wins.www.dailyjournal.net
Comments / 0