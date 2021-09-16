CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Market for “Responsibly Sourced” NatGas Still in Early Stages

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLDC Forums held its Mid-Continent Forum (in person!) in Chicago earlier this week. One of the hot topics of discussion was ESG (environmental, social, governance) and RSG (responsibly sourced natural gas). We’re not big fans of either ESG or RSG, but hey, what do we know? At any rate, you can’t miss all the chatter about ESG/RSG over the past six months or so. Everyone (and we mean everyone) in the oil and gas industry seems to have gotten the ESG/RSG religion. So we found it interesting that members of a pro-ESG/RSG panel said, “it could be some time before a mature market develops for certified gas supply.”

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

Related
marcellusdrilling.com

Big Chemical Lobbies DOE to Order LNG Exports Scaled Back

Here we go again. Although we understand self-interest and wanting to protect one’s profit margin, we continue to be distressed that some of the biggest chemical companies in the world (meaning in the U.S.) are actively trying to block LNG exports. Why? They want the natural gas they buy (in very large quantities) to be as cheap as possible. In April 2017, Big Chemical–companies like Dow Corning, BASF, Eastman Chemical and others–via their trade association Industrial Energy Consumers of America (IECA), launched an effort to try and persuade Energy Secretary Rick Perry and the Trump Administration to create barriers to exports of natural gas (see Big Chemical Selfishly Wants to Block NatGas Exports). That went nowhere, so the IECA is trying it again, this time with the Biden administration.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

America’s next hot import might be record energy prices

Today’s high energy prices could be a preview of coming attractions—a real horror movie if this winter is cold. Benchmark U.S. natural-gas prices edged above $5 per million British thermal units this month, near their highest since 2014, but they are fairly tame compared with levels in Europe and Asia. The inventory situation seems less dire at home too as underground natural-gas storage grows. The problem is that seasonal stockpiling isn’t happening quickly enough, with inventories 7.1% below their five-year average and less margin for error.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Energy suppliers and Government eye ‘bad bank’ or loans as solution to collapses

Energy suppliers are privately talking to the Government about backing loans or a “bad bank”’ style solution to a potential collapse in dozens of energy companies.Industry sources told the PA news agency that stable suppliers are concerned the current system for dealing with the customers left behind when a supplier goes bust will struggle to keep up with a series of failures set to come following a spike in energy prices.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held talks with 26 suppliers on Monday as the Government and regulator Ofgem tries to figure out how to deal with a flood of likely failures.Many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

LBMA suspends Kyrgyz gold refinery over responsible sourcing failures

LONDON - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday it had suspended its accreditation of a gold refinery in Kyrgyzstan for failing to meet its responsible sourcing standards. The LBMA said in June it had begun a review of the refiner, Kyrgyzaltyn, "in response to issues concerning delivery...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Oil And Gas#Mature Market#Responsibly Sourced#Ldc Forums#Rsg#Esg
The Independent

Outlook for small energy firms ‘looking bleak’ amid gas wholesale price rises

The Government wants energy firms to “stay afloat organically”, a Cabinet minister has said, as the growing energy crisis led to company bosses saying the outlook was “looking bleak”.Wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January, with a 70% rise since August alone – leading to calls for support from the industry and the collapse of some smaller energy firms.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held a fresh round of crisis talks with the industry on Monday amid fears more small suppliers could go to the wall.This morning I led a roundtable with UK energy companies & consumer groups. I reiterated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

The Complex World of NatGas Price, Production, Storage & Weather

MDN editor Jim Willis has had several conversations this past week about the price of natural gas and how prices in the Marcellus/Utica are influenced by national and international events. “Is it possible,” one questioner asked, “to say that if the NYMEX price is X, then my local trading hub in the M-U will likely be X plus or minus Y?” Unfortunately, the answer is no. There is no one “price” of natural gas. The Henry Hub futures price (the NYMEX) is often quoted as “the” price, but in reality, there are hundreds/thousands of prices. Natgas is a commodity and traded at hundreds of points along major pipelines throughout the country. This post attempts to explain more about the complex landscape of what influences the price of natural gas where you are.
UTICA, NY
marcellusdrilling.com

To the Moon! NYMEX, Spot NatGas Prices Jump $0.20 to Fresh Highs

The NYMEX futures price for natural gas hit yet another 7-year high yesterday, closing up $0.20 to close at $5.46/MMBtu. The national spot price average (for physically traded/delivered gas) was up $0.18 to an average of $5.53/MMBtu. According to Bespoke Weather Services, the reason for ongoing run-up in prices is fear: “It is all fear in the market, owing to storage levels that are viewed as less than sufficient in the event of a cold winter, not just here in the U.S. but even more so over in Europe.”
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
marcellusdrilling.com

One-Third of 45 Active Major Pipeline Projects Located in M-U

Even with the onslaught of leftist attacks on the fossil fuel industry–in particular against natural gas pipelines–there are still some 45 major natgas pipeline projects projected to come online over the next five years. Of those 45, we count 16 that are located in the Marcellus/Utica (i.e. Appalachian) region. There’s certainly no guarantee all 16 (or all 45) will end up getting built. But if the 16 pipe projects in the M-U do get built, that will add another 7.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of M-U molecules flowing to other markets. Cool.
UTICA, NY
Street.Com

Will Early Market Strength Evaporate Again?

The charts of the major equity indexes saw further deterioration Friday with several violations of support as some near-term trends turned negative. meanwhile, market breadth weakened further, leaving all the cumulative advance/decline lines in downtrends. Regarding the data, we are not seeing any indications at this point suggesting the current...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

3 keys to pricing early-stage SaaS products

For enterprise software, traditional pricing methods like per-seat models are often easier to figure out for products that are hyperspecific, especially those used by people in essentially the same way, such as Zoom or Slack. However, it’s a different ballgame for startups that offer services or products that are more complex.
COMPUTERS
FXStreet.com

Weekly Column: The stock market might be in the early stages of steep decline

The producer price index for final demand jumped 8.3% year over year, according to the Labor Department. The reading was hotter than the 8.2% increase that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting and above the 7.8% print recorded in July. The reading was the strongest since recordkeeping began in November 2010. – Jonathan Garber, “Producer Prices Surge 8.3% Annually, Fifth Straight Record Gain,” www.foxbusiness.com, September 10, 2021.
STOCKS
naturalgasworld.com

Seneca to certify Appalachian gas as responsibly-sourced

Seneca said the move would help differentiate the company's gas in the market. Houston-based Seneca Resources announced on September 7 it was certifying 100% of its gas production in the Appalachian region as responsibly-sourced under non-profit Equitable Origin's EO100 standard. EO100 lays out a set a environmental, social and governance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Stocks higher in early trading, still lower for the week

Stocks were slightlyi higher Thursday morning on Wall Street, as the market continues to wobble between gains and losses in this holiday-shortened week. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
STOCKS
Computer Weekly

Covid positive for security market, but still a source of stress

The majority of cyber security professionals believe that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a net positive impact on the security market, but this has come at great cost in terms of sleepless nights, stress, anxiety and burnout, according to data from CIISec’s latest State of the profession report. A total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

Soaring gas prices will soon feed into energy bills

Household energy bills will soon be affected by the soaring price of fossil fuels globally, according to energy regulator Ofgem. Speaking to the BBC, Ofgem said that increasing prices for gas in particular “will feed into all customer energy bills in the UK”. However, Ofgem also said that the energy price cap was one of the “best tools” for ensuring that customers continue to pay a fair price for the energy they consume.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Natural Gas Pipelines Falling Short on Cybersecurity Protection

Natural gas pipeline operators have some work to do to protect their pipelines (and consequently the public) from nefarious hackers who seek to shut them down. That was the upshot from a panel discussion at last week’s LDC Gas Forums Midcontinent conference in Chicago. One simple way pipelines and the customers who use them leave themselves open to attack: They don’t encrypt gas nominations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government considers temporary nationalisation of energy companies to stop collapse

The government is considering temporarily nationalising failing energy companies to stop them collapsing from surging gas prices, ministers have indicated.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding crisis talks with firms following a meeting with regulator Ofgem on Sunday. Mr Kwarteng said "well-rehearsed plans" were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off. And he indicated that he would be prepared to appoint a "special administrator" that would see the firms taken under the government's wing – effectively nationalising them on a temporary basis.The business secretary said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes through the Government's energy price cap....
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy