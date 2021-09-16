CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Addresses Society’s “Projections Of What A Woman Should Be”

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox attended the MTV VMAs for the first time and her see-through outfit was, of course, absolutely stunning. And in her most recent Instagram post, she addressed possible criticism of her more revealing wardrobe choices, saying there is absolutely a reason behind them. The Jennifer’s Body actress shared two...

Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
Harper's Bazaar

This Is What Meghan Fox Wears to the Organic Grocery Store

Megan Fox would like to know your thoughts on her latest fit. Yesterday, the star actress appeared in Los Angeles in a lime green bodysuit by Diggzy with a round cut-out at the midriff revealing a sultry dose of under-boob. She paired the neon piece with a light-wash, relaxed fit denim set by Alexander Wang and accessorized with a matching green bag, perfecting the duochrome look's symmetry of hues.
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's wildest fashion and beauty moments

Call it a comeback! After years away from the limelight, Megan Fox reemerged with a vengeance in early 2020 with a slew of new projects, a hot new boyfriend and a brand new wardrobe worthy of this new chapter in her life and career. The "Transformers" alum rarely plays it safe these days: Whether she's embracing bold colors and cuts, sporting body-baring looks or coordinating ensembles with beau Machine Gun Kelly, there's A LOT to appreciate for Megan stans and causal observers alike. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent fashion and beauty moments that made us do a double-take, starting with this loud getup… The mother of three rocked head-to-toe Alexander Wang during an outing in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood on Aug. 29, 2021. The actress wore loose-fitting jeans and a matching denim jacket over a neon green swimsuit and completed her look with a matching bag.
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox’s Kids: Facts About The 3 Adorable Little Ones She Shares With Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and her ex Brian Austin Green share three adorable children. Find out everything you need to know about their sons!. Megan Fox, 35, and Brian Austin Green, 47, may have called it quits, but the pair have still been co-parenting their kids since their split in early 2020. The former couple, who broke up after nearly 10 years of marriage, share three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. As fans would know, the trio have mostly been kept out of the public eye.
Cosmopolitan

You need to see Megan Fox's fresh out the shower MTV VMAs hair

Megan Fox won the red carpet at Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards and it wasn't just because she wore a 'naked dress'. Wet look hair is hard for us regular folk to pull off. Most of us have attempted it at least once in our life, only to bottle it when we realised we were more Nicholas Cage in Con Air than Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
TMZ.com

Megan Fox & MGK Wear Matching Outfits in NYC

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one and the same ... at least when it comes to their getups. MF and MGK were out in SoHo, NY Wednesday rocking matching outfits -- white graphic t-shirts and black leather pants -- while posing for a photo. Doesn't appear to be an official shoot or anything but in any case ... they definitely planned to be on the same fashion page.
Megan Fox Was Spotted with an Engagement Ring at MGK's VMAs Rehearsal

Good morning, are you in the mood for some casual engagement speculation with your gallons of coffee? Us Weekly is out here reporting that Megan Fox wore what very much appeared to be an engagement ring to Machine Gun Kelly's 2021 MTV Video Music Awards rehearsal on Wednesday, September 8.
Footwear News

Megan Fox Has a ’70s-Inspo Moment in Crop Top, Flared Pants and Gold Platforms for Moschino’s NYFW Show

Megan Fox gives a lesson in ’70s influences with her latest look. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress was spotted while attending the Moschino spring 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week today. Fox donned a blue outfit that incorporated a cropped button-down top and flared trousers. For the shoes, Fox sported a pair of gold platform heels that emphasized the ’70s vibe. When it comes to Fox’s personal fashion tastes, she is known for walking the line of being edgy yet trendy. Her Instagram features photos of her in oversized outerwear, intricate bodysuits and lacy separates. Fox typically slips on chic pumps, sandals and...
People

Megan Fox Jokes She and Kourtney Kardashian 'Are in Love' After MTV VMAs Appearance

The two stars introduced their boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, on Sunday night’s MTV VMAs. Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are hitting it off!. Fox, 35, shared a photo of herself and Kardashian, 42, inside of a bathroom while attending the MTV Video Music Awards where they introduced their boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, respectively.
NYLON

Megan Fox Debuted Pin Up Girl Bangs at the 2021 Met Gala

The day after her showing up to the MTV VMAs in sexy mermaid ensemble complete with wet-looking hair in drenched waves, Megan Fox arrived at the Met Gala with the ultimate hair change up: bangs. For Megan’s Met Gala debut on September 13, to celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, she arrived in a hairstyle we’ve never seen her wearing before.
wegotthiscovered.com

Megan Fox’s Assistant Teases Possible Poison Ivy Casting

One character fans desperately want to see in the DCEU is Poison Ivy, but the plant fanatic isn’t set to appear in any announced upcoming projects. Despite there being various possible homes for Dr. Pamela Isley in the franchise, like The Batman universe or one of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn movies, there has been no official news on the iconic villain/anti-heroine turning up anywhere soon. But maybe, just maybe, that’s about to change.
Hello Magazine

Megan Fox’s chiseled abs are unreal in a risqué bodysuit you need to see

Megan Fox left little to the imagination as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday and kicked off the week in a way no one was expecting. And she looked incredible doing so. The Transformers star set Instagram on fire with a photo that showed her walking outside wearing a light blue denim jacket paired with matching high-waisted jeans and a neon green bodysuit with a cutout so massive, it not only revealed her ripped abs, but also a bit of underboob.
