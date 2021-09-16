A minor concern regarding offensive

Execution. As a former defensive player I hated playing against a quarterback who was good at faking a run. In watching BA, there are quite a few plays where the receiver or running back runs in front of Brennan where a sweep is a possibility. In almost every instance he executes a poor handoff fake that, watching game videos, does little to confuse or slow down the defense. I would think offensive coaches would have the same take and work on better faking.