What Is a Financial Consultant?

By Sam Swenson, CFA, CPA
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA financial consultant is someone who is trained to assist people with managing their financial lives. The term "financial consultant" is a blanket term that encompasses financial advisors, financial planners, and wealth managers alike, although there are credentials that set certain professionals apart. Depending on their specific knowledge, experience, and...

wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

What clients get wrong about their financial adviser

Working with a financial adviser can be a very smart move, but understanding what you pay for that help can also be a bit of a challenge. A recent survey by State Street Global Advisors found that 60% of people working with an adviser believe the management cost of their investments (funds, exchange traded funds) is included in the fee charged by the adviser.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Spotlight News

Spotlight on Finance: Retirement Planning in the Pandemic’s Wake

By Andrew Alessi, CFP, Senior Vice President, Key Private Bank ALBANY – The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting financial uncertainty – including widespread layoffs and stock market volatility – have taken a toll on many Americans’ short- and long-term budgeting and savings goals, particularly when it comes to retirement planning. Facing immediate and difficult decisions, by […]
ALBANY, NY
biztechmagazine.com

Ransomware: What Financial Firms Need to Know

Financial services companies are frequent targets of ransomware attacks. In May, the DarkSide and Ragnar Locker groups hit several small banks in quick succession, and in July, multiple firms were hit by the REvil criminal network as part of a $70 million attack. On September 4, a bank in California found itself compromised by the AVOS Locker gang, which called out the breach on its official leak site.
ECONOMY
Credit Union Times

Employee Morale & Financial Health: What Employers Need to Understand

COVID-19 has reshaped labor markets in ways that are testing what employers know—and don’t know—about their workforces. Take the restaurant industry, where NPR reports employees are leaving at a record rate. Pay is only part of it. A lack of benefits weighs on their minds, too. As does the rudeness from customers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Economic Regulation Consultant - Manager

PwC’s UK Economics team is looking for an experienced regulatory economist at Manager or Senior Manager grade to join the firm’s expanding practice. We are one of the UK’s leading economics consultancies, and part of PwC's global network of economists. Our team of c.60 economists and policy specialists works alongside a wide range of clients, using economic insights to inform strategic choices, guide the development of policy and assess the impact of major investments. In the boardroom, in front of regulators and with policy makers, we develop big, distinctive ideas and important insights that are grounded in robust economic analysis. We are known for our leading-edge analysis and thought leadership, such as our annual Women in Work Index and UK and Global Economic Outlook, which regularly feature in the UK and international media. This provides our people the chance to prepare analysis that matters and influences CEOs, governments and regulators alike.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Graduate Business Development Consultant

(Corporate Graduate Sales Academy x8 ) £40K on Target Earnings + Company Car or Allowance + Corporate Benefits. Celsius Graduate Recruitment are delighted and honoured to be exclusively representing this £3.5 Billion global conglomerate. Following a merger with another organisation of a similar dimension, our client have now become a...
ECONOMY
Kansas City Business Journal

Meridian Business, LLC Hires Rob Gunther Bowman as Financial Consultant

Kansas City, MO – Meridian Business, LLC (“Meridian”) is pleased to announce the hiring of Rob Gunther as a Financial Consultant. Rob brings experience leveraging technology to enable businesses transformation and growth. Rob will be focused on helping companies in the Greater Kansas City Area enhance business operations by investing in NetSuite business applications. Rob has a BS in Corporate Finance from Northwest Missouri State University. In his roles prior to joining Meridian, Rob worked as a senior associate at RSM and Order to Cash Supervisor at Underwriters Laboratories. During his tenure at UL and RSM, Rob gained a wide range of experiences in working with NetSuite, especially within the order to cash and revenue management business functions. About Meridian Meridian is an awarding winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a 5-star NetSuite partner, the mission of Meridian is to provide insight and advice to lay the foundation for the next phase of any business. Meridian has extensive experience delivering products and solutions to help clients make more effective business decisions in a wide array of industries.
BUSINESS
Herald Community Newspapers

What Future Grads Should Know About A Career in Financial Planning

- With school back in session, now is a good time for college students to consider their potential career options. Unfortunately, many students know little about the financial planning profession. This includes being unfamiliar with what financial planners do, the variety of career opportunities available, the skillsets that are helpful in the profession and how the career can be personally rewarding.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Technology Sales, Private Consulting

To really stand out and make us fit for the future in a constantly changing world, each and every one of us at PwC needs to be an authentic and inclusive leader, at all grades/levels and in all lines of service. To help us achieve this we have the PwC Professional; our global leadership development framework. It gives us a single set of expectations across our lines, geographies and career paths, and provides transparency on the skills we need as individuals to be successful and progress in our careers, now and in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
International Business Times

How To Organize Your Finances For An Easier Tax Season

Are you a last-minute taxpayer during tax season, or are you vigilant, preferring to prepare early for the inevitable day of payment? Tax season is arguably one of the most hectic times of the year, and for accountants and taxpayers, the stress is almost toxic. If you've found yourself under pressure every tax season, it's time you consider adopting a better approach to preparing for tax season.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Older Americans Are Missing Out on This Valuable Retirement Savings Plan

Many seniors find that once retirement kicks in, healthcare becomes their greatest monthly expense, surpassing even housing. The good news is that people who sock money away in a health savings account, or HSA, can access tax-free funds to cover medical care during retirement. The bad news, however, is that more than half of older Americans aren't taking advantage of the opportunity to fund an HSA.
PERSONAL FINANCE

