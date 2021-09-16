Free outdoor movies coming to Honeygo Village Center
PERRY HALL, MD—More outdoor movies are coming to Perry Hall this fall.
Honeygo Village Center will be hosting free “Carpool Cinema” events on Friday, September 24 and on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Sept. 24’s free movie will be “Moanna.”
Gates open at 7 p.m. and movies will begin at 8 p.m.
Honeygo Village Center is located Honeygo Center Drive in Perry Hall (21128).
Free movies will also be held this fall at Honeygo Run Regional Park .
