CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry Hall, MD

Free outdoor movies coming to Honeygo Village Center

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPz4h_0by9W8xx00

PERRY HALL, MD—More outdoor movies are coming to Perry Hall this fall.

Honeygo Village Center will be hosting free “Carpool Cinema” events on Friday, September 24 and on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Sept. 24’s free movie will be “Moanna.”

Gates open at 7 p.m. and movies will begin at 8 p.m.

Honeygo Village Center is located Honeygo Center Drive in Perry Hall (21128).

Free movies will also be held this fall at Honeygo Run Regional Park .

The post Free outdoor movies coming to Honeygo Village Center appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green, Kingsville lineups for week of September 20 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of September 20, 2021 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday throughout the summer. The lineup up Tuesday, September 14 is as follows: BMORE GREEK GRILL Taco Bar Food Truck Chesapeake Food Works Craving Potato … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green, Kingsville lineups for week of September 20 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green, Kingsville lineups for week of September 20 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Second annual Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week has returned for its second year. The event will run for ten days, from September 17th through September 26th. All participating restaurants will be offering a Maryland Restaurant Week-specific special, dish, or discount. Many northeastern Baltimore County restaurants are participating, including By the Docks, Conrad’s, Glory Days Grill, Applebee’s, and more. Find a full … Continue reading "Second annual Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend" The post Second annual Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Makers of Maryland pop-up shop to hold grand reopening in White Marsh next weekend

WHITE MARSH, MD—The Makers of Maryland pop-up shop will soon be returning to White Marsh. The Makers of Maryland will re-open on THE AVENUE at White Marsh on September 18 after a hiatus of three weeks, during which the shop was reconstructed and revamped for the fall and winter months. The Makers of Maryland Pop Up Shop is home to … Continue reading "Makers of Maryland pop-up shop to hold grand reopening in White Marsh next weekend" The post Makers of Maryland pop-up shop to hold grand reopening in White Marsh next weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Massoni’s Italian Restaurant to open next week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The date has been set. Massoni’s Italian Restaurant will open its Perry Hall/Nottingham location next week. The new restaurant will open on Friday, September 17th.  It will be open from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m., seven days a week. Bruschetta, prosciutto wrapped asparagus, and traditional spaghetti & meatballs are just a few of the items that will be available … Continue reading "Massoni’s Italian Restaurant to open next week" The post Massoni’s Italian Restaurant to open next week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Perry Hall, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to host virtual Family College Night

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools’ Parent University will be hosting an online Family College Night for BCPS students in Grades 11 and 12 along with their parents/caregivers. The virtual event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Stephanie Campbell, a BCPS college counselor, will lead a virtual information session focused on preparing families for the college … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to host virtual Family College Night" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to host virtual Family College Night appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
1K+
Followers
301
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy