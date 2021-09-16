CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, NC

Snake knocks out power for entire North Carolina town

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 4 days ago
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Utility officials in North Carolina said a snake was responsible for a substation fire that left an entire town and the surrounding area without power.

Duke Energy said more than 1,400 customers in Denton and the surrounding area were without electricity Wednesday morning after a snake came into contact with equipment at a substation, sparking a fire.

"This is one of the reasons we are making electric grid improvements in the region," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks told WGHP-TV. "We often think of storms and trees which are the leading cause of outages, but other items like cars hitting utility poles and snakes and squirrels getting into equipment also cause a number of outages for electric utilities."

The Denton Fire Department said the fire did major damage to the substation.

"Fire at the Duke substation has been extinguished but major repairs will be needed to restore power. Some customers might have power restored by a different substation picking up some of the power grid," the department said in a Facebook post.

Angelika Morgan
3d ago

sorry to hear that, but the snake was just doing her thing looks like improvements are in order anyway to prevent such incidences.

Maria Milionis
3d ago

Must be a huge snake to be able to cut out the entire power of the city 😂🥲

Kison Miller
3d ago

I'm sure that snake was shocked that this happened..

Washington, DC
