Snake knocks out power for entire North Carolina town

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Utility officials in North Carolina said a snake was responsible for a substation fire that left an entire town and the surrounding area without power.

Duke Energy said more than 1,400 customers in Denton and the surrounding area were without electricity Wednesday morning after a snake came into contact with equipment at a substation, sparking a fire.

"This is one of the reasons we are making electric grid improvements in the region," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks told WGHP-TV. "We often think of storms and trees which are the leading cause of outages, but other items like cars hitting utility poles and snakes and squirrels getting into equipment also cause a number of outages for electric utilities."

The Denton Fire Department said the fire did major damage to the substation.

"Fire at the Duke substation has been extinguished but major repairs will be needed to restore power. Some customers might have power restored by a different substation picking up some of the power grid," the department said in a Facebook post.