Charles City Man Pleads Not Guilty to Theft, Abuse of Grandmother

A Charles City accused of taking advantage of his grandmother is pleading not guilty to charges of theft and elder abuse. 33-year-old Casey Olson is accused of stealing over $30,000 from his grandmother between October 2020 and March of this year. While Olson was the caretaker of the woman, who resided in a local nursing home, he only had permission to pay her bills and taxes. However, according to court documents, Olson made ATM withdrawals and wrote checks from his grandmother’s account totaling around $15,000. He’s also cashed in CDs totaling about $17,000.