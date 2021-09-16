Energy Ring adds a battery bar to your Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, or Pixel 5a

As manufacturers have tried to push the limits of bezel-less design, we’re now seeing the gradual rise of under-display cameras. Until that becomes mainstream, the hole-punch camera cutout will remain the most popular design choice among smartphone makers. However, the reaction to these display holes has been rather polarizing — some people want to hide it by using creative wallpapers; others want to use it as a way to show off the precision-cut within the display, by using apps like Energy Ring to turn the area around the display hole into a battery indicator. Now, the Energy Ring app has added support for Samsung’s newest foldable device duo, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Additionally, the newly released Google Pixel 5a has also joined the roster of officially supported devices.