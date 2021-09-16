No. 12 Irish prepare for visit from long-time rival Purdue

Head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Saturday after Notre Dame’s 27-13 victory over Purdue. Here is a sampling of what he said. "I liked the way our guys prepared this week. Our level of preparation rose this week, and certainly our performance did. It wasn't flawless by any means, but we were playing a Big Ten opponent that has really good players, and a couple of guys that are gonna play on Sundays that are outstanding players. We did some really good things defensively and we did some really good things on offense. We developed some players today. With the more snaps that they get, they get a little bit grittier and start to figure things out. That's what happens when you're transitioning. Tosh Baker was thrown out there against one of the best pass rushers and obviously, they had some good plays, but we had a lot of good plays as well. You've got Cam (Hart) out there and he's playing and he gets a couple of calls that go against him. But he keeps battling and makes a big play at the end. I just like the fact that we're growing, we're getting better and we can come back now and look at the things that we obviously have to continue to improve on."

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO