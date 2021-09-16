Communications malfunction briefly halts all Dutch trains

Amtrak on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of those killed when a train derailed the day before in northern Montana, saying it was "fully cooperating" with an investigation into the deadly incident. "We have no words that can adequately express our sorrow for those who lost a loved one or who were hurt in this horrible event," the US rail operator's CEO, Bill Flynn, said in a statement. Around 141 passengers and 16 crew members were traveling from Chicago towards the Pacific coast on Saturday afternoon when eight of the 10 cars came off the tracks at around 4:00 pm (2200 GMT), killing three people and injuring dozens more. "We are fully cooperating with the investigation, working closely with National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Railroad Administration, local law enforcement and response agencies," Flynn said.

