CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Communications malfunction briefly halts all Dutch trains

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 10 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch rail network briefly ground to a halt Thursday evening due to a communications breakdown between drivers and traffic managers, leaving many commuters stranded as they tried to get home from work. It was not immediately clear how many people were affected, but the national...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Container ships now piling up at anchorages off China’s ports

There are over 60 container ships full of import cargo stuck offshore of Los Angeles and Long Beach, but there are more than double that — 154 as of Friday — waiting to load export cargo off Shanghai and Ningbo in China, according to eeSea, a company that analyzes carrier schedules.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Deadly U.S. passenger train crashes in recent years

Sept 26 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, an official at a local sheriff's office said. read more. Following are some deadly U.S. passenger train crashes in recent years:. Feb. 4, 2018: An Amtrak passenger train that...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malfunction#Trains#Traffic Control#Dutch#Ns
The Independent

Shoppers face empty shelves at Christmas without urgent solution to labour shortage, government warned

Shoppers could face gaps on supermarket shelves this Christmas despite government assurances that the festive season is “safe” from labour shortages and surging enrgy prices, food industry bosses have said.“Our members are telling us they are weeks behind with Christmas preparations, they are really not optimistic about being able to deliver,” said Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors’ Association. Mr Allen said an ongoing labour shortage had not been resolved and he questioned government claims that a deal reached to protect supplies of CO2 would be enough to ensure stocks of meat remained strong. CO2 is used...
RETAIL
districtchronicles.com

The World’s Biggest Container Ship, the Ever Ace, Is Hitting the High Seas

The Ever Ace, the largest container ship in the world, docked at the UK port of Felixstowe in Suffolk on Sunday morning. The giant ship is the sister vessel of the Ever Given, which famously blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March. The Ever Ace is part of a new class of container ships, the Evergreen A-class, which can hold up to 23,992 cargo units. This is up from the 20,124 cargo units that the Ever Given, which is an Evergreen G-class ship, can carry.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Design Taxi

18,000 Batteries Power This All-Electric Train And Its Thousand-Ton Cargos

It’s not just cars and planes that are trying to achieve the most minimal carbon emissions they possibly can. At the Freight 2030 Mission to Net Zero event, Pittsburgh-based company Wabtec showcased the FLXdrive: a heavy-haul locomotive that is designed to be fully electric and battery-operated. It was put through...
TRAFFIC
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

At least three killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed on Saturday afternoon when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, toppling several cars onto their sides, authorities said. The westbound Empire Builder train derailed at about 4pm near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

India's eastern coast on high alert as cyclone hits land

Authorities in two Indian coastal states are on high alert, with evacuations and preparations underway as a cyclone hit the eastern seaboard late Sunday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department said Cyclone Gulab, coming in from the Bay of Bengal began to make landfall with an estimated wind speed of up to 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour. A number of National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the eastern state of Odisha where thousands of people have been evacuated, and the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Residents in low-lying coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Why Haitians are fleeing Chile for the U.S. border

SANTIAGO, Chile — Along empty streets lined with shuttered businesses, there’s little sign of the bustle that just a few a years ago earned the neighborhood of Quilicura the nickname “Little Haiti.”. Increasingly restrictive migration policies here, and a belief that the United States has grown more welcoming to immigrants...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Three dead, dozens injured after US train derailment

Amtrak on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of those killed when a train derailed the day before in northern Montana, saying it was "fully cooperating" with an investigation into the deadly incident. "We have no words that can adequately express our sorrow for those who lost a loved one or who were hurt in this horrible event," the US rail operator's CEO, Bill Flynn, said in a statement. Around 141 passengers and 16 crew members were traveling from Chicago towards the Pacific coast on Saturday afternoon when eight of the 10 cars came off the tracks at around 4:00 pm (2200 GMT), killing three people and injuring dozens more. "We are fully cooperating with the investigation, working closely with National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Railroad Administration, local law enforcement and response agencies," Flynn said.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy