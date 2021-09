State Health officials announced 2,569 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, ending a string of 13 consecutive days with at least 3,000 new cases in Pennsylvania. The latest data continued a trend of lower case counts coming out of the weekend. On the four Mondays since Aug. 30, the state has averaged 2,652 cases a day. On the other days of the week, since Aug. 31 the average has been 4,178. Since Saturday, the state has registered 12,686 new cases.

