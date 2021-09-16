CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks to offer $50 gift cards at COVID vaccine clinic next week

By Joe Bowen
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Forks city administrators plan to use publicly subsidized gift cards to entice people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. City staff plan to offer $50 “Support Small-Love Local” digital gift cards to people who receive the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at a large-scale vaccination clinic at the Alerus Center next week. The clinic is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the center.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Forks County, ND
Government
County
Grand Forks County, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
Grand Forks County, ND
Health
Grand Forks, ND
Society
Grand Forks, ND
Health
Grand Forks, ND
Coronavirus
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Credit Card#Board Of Directors#Charity#Covid#Altru Health System

Comments / 0

Community Policy