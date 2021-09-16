Grand Forks to offer $50 gift cards at COVID vaccine clinic next week
Grand Forks city administrators plan to use publicly subsidized gift cards to entice people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. City staff plan to offer $50 “Support Small-Love Local” digital gift cards to people who receive the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at a large-scale vaccination clinic at the Alerus Center next week. The clinic is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the center.www.grandforksherald.com
