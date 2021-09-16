CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infamous Trump Friend and Aide Served with Lawsuit on Live Radio: 'Holy Smokes'

Cover picture for the article"All right, I have just been served in the Jan. 6 lawsuit — live, right here on your radio show," Roger Stone said during a St. Louis radio broadcast this week. Longtime Donald Trump friend and adviser Roger Stone was served this week with legal papers related to a Capitol riot lawsuit — and, as fate would have it, Stone was interrupted during a live radio broadcast while speaking about the former president.

CNBC

Trump says he sides with Jan. 6 riot defendants, as police brace for new Capitol rally

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the criminal prosecution of hundreds of his supporters who were part of the mob that invaded the Capitol complex on Jan. 6. Trump's claim that those people are being "persecuted" came as police in Washington prepared for Saturday's planned "Justice for J6" rally outside the Capitol, which is being held to support the defendants.
News Channel Nebraska

Roger Stone served with January 6 lawsuit while making a live radio appearance

Listeners of the St. Louis talk radio show "Tomorrow's News Today" were treated Wednesday to live audio of Roger Stone being served with a lawsuit. Stone was just laying out why he thought that former President Donald Trump should run again in 2024 when he interrupted his own train of thought to announce what was waiting for him at his front door.
Washington Post

All of this to keep Trump from getting upset

My kids have these little books that reveal different images when you brush them with water. There will be an ocean scene, say, an outline of a diver on a white page. As you dab at it, color emerges as well as details: a small fish, a starfish on a rock or even a big shark that was in the background the whole time.
BBC

US judge reprimands Trump election fraud lawyers

A US judge has issued a blistering ruling against prominent lawyers who represented Donald Trump after his 2020 presidential election defeat. US District Judge Linda Parker described a lawsuit filed in Michigan by Mr Trump's counsel as a "profound abuse of the judicial process". Her 110-page ruling, issued Wednesday, sanctioned...
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
