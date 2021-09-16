CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Counsel Appointed by Trump DOJ May Indict Democratic Lawyer Sussmann, Source Says

Cover picture for the articleThe special counsel appointed by President Donald Trump’s Justice Department to probe the Russia investigation is moving to indict a prominent lawyer on a charge of making a false statement to the FBI, a source directly familiar with the matter told NBC News. The source said the case by special...

Laredo Morning Times

Clinton Campaign Lawyer Indicted for Allegedly Lying to FBI While Pushing Trump-Russia Connection

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Michael Sussmann, a lawyer who worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, for allegedly making false statements to the FBI about research he shared regarding a supposed connection between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. The indictment comes out of the years-long investigation by John Durham, a federal prosecutor appointed by the Justice Department during Trump’s presidency to probe the FBI’s own investigation into connections between Donald Trump and Russia.
POLITICO

Attorney for Trump CFO hints at more indictments

A lawyer for Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg said on Monday that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance may bring charges against more people as part of the probe into the former president’s company. Weisselberg’s attorney, Bryan Skarlatos, did not say which people might face charges or whether he thinks former...
wjbc.com

READ: Indictment of Michael Sussmann

A federal grand jury has indicted cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann as part of a special counsel’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, alleging he lied to the FBI general counsel. Read the indictment:. Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Sussmann’s name. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2021...
Law.com

'Committed No Crime': Lawyers for Perkins Coie's Michael Sussmann Defend Him Against Potential Durham Indictment

Attorneys for Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussman on Wednesday decried any forthcoming prosecution of their client as “baseless, unprecedented, and an unwarranted deviation” of Justice Department principles, after the New York Times reported that Sussmann is facing a potential indictment from special counsel John Durham. The Times reported Wednesday that...
nny360.com

Top Senate Democrats strike deal with Manchin on voting rights

Senior Senate Democrats have reached agreement with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin on a broad overhaul of U.S. voting rights law, a development that should unify all Democrats in the chamber behind a single plan for the first time. The measure would create an automatic voter registration system through each state’s...
TheDailyBeast

Jim Jordan’s Office Denies He Was Caught Blabbing to Reporter About Imminent Trump 2024 Run

A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has denied a reporter’s claim that the congressman was caught blabbing about an imminent 2024 announcement from former President Donald Trump. Lauren Windsor, a reporter for political web-show The Undercurrent, claimed late Thursday that Jordan told her Trump will announce his run “any day now.” Early Friday, she posted a video of Jordan saying: “President Trump, he’s gonna run again... I know so, I talked to him yesterday, he’s about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan.” The video didn’t contain Jordan saying Trump would announce “any day now,” and it’s not clear if there’s more footage yet to be published. When asked about the earlier reported quote, Jordan’s spokesperson told Politico: “Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this.” Last week, Windsor caught Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on camera blaming Trump for his defeat in 2020.
