Terence Crawford didn’t expect to go this long between fights. It doesn’t make him any less ready for the next one. The undefeated three-division champ is set for the biggest fight of his current WBO welterweight title reign, which comes against former two-time titlist Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17KOs). The bout takes place November 20 atop an ESPN+ Pay-Per-View from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO