Bayonne is in the process of setting up a trap, neuter, and release (TNR) program to cope with the feral cat problem, but the details are still being worked out. The City Council withdrew a resolution that would have authorized a contract with the NJ Humane Society for $25,000. Based in West New York, the NJ Humane Society run by Geoffrey Santini operates animal control for the city after the council approved the contract earlier this year.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO