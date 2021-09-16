CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis Says Feds Slashing Florida's Share of Monoclonal Antibody Treatments

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government is set to slash Florida's allotment of monoclonal antibody treatments to fight COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday. Speaking at a news conference at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, DeSantis said Florida is expected to see a "dramatic reduction" in the number of monoclonal antibodies from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that the state will have to make up for.

FSU Fan
10d ago

DeSantis was on this awesome treatment while the Feds were still messing around with attacking Republican Governors. White House will do almost anything to denigrate DeSantis and you all just keep drinking their kool aid. He has done an excellent job and the results are showing. Hospitalizations in our county down 50% in the last four weeks! Facts.

Lee Morgan
10d ago

Oh no! He won't get credit for selling all those Regeneron shots. Maybe his donor won't be that happy about his act after all. Like everything else DeSantis doesn't believe in sharing. The shots are paid for with tax payer dollars at over $1,000 a shot. He doesn't understand why the Federal government wants to distribute them fairly among other states. It might hurt his aura of being a king. Poor, poor DeSantis. He will play the victim card.

Lynn Garza
10d ago

he is killing us with his ignorance and campaigning why would he care about the monoclonal vaccines ?If not for President Biden getting FEMA involved we would STILL be waiting on vaccines here

