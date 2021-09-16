CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts fines MassMutual $4.75 mln in 'Roaring Kitty' case

By Nate Raymond
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BOSTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A MassMutual investment subsidiary has agreed to pay $4.75 million to resolve allegations by Massachusetts securities regulators including that it failed to supervise its agents, among them the social media persona "Roaring Kitty," whose online posts helped spark January's trading frenzy in GameStop Corp (GME.N) shares.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin on Thursday said MML Investors Services failed to detect the activities of Keith Gill, who touted GameStop stock in his spare time while he was working at the company.

Galvin, the state's top securities regulator, alleged MassMutual also inadequately supervised other agents and failed to review their social media usage or catch excessive trading in their personal accounts.

The company agreed to pay a $4 million fine to resolve those allegations and another $750,000 for failing to register 478 broker-dealer agents. It also agreed to overhaul its social media policies.

MassMutual did not admit wrongdoing and said it was "pleased to put this matter behind us."

Galvin's inquiry into Gill remains pending. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty" on YouTube and "DeepF***ingValue" on Reddit, was a key figure in the so-called "Reddit rally," which saw shares of GameStop surge 400% in a week before crashing back to pre-surge levels earlier this year.

He began sharing his positions on Reddit's popular Wallstreetbets trading forum in September 2019, posting a portfolio screenshot indicating he had invested $53,000 in GameStop.

By late January, Gill, 35, was up over 4,000% on stock and options investments in the company, with his GameStop position plus cash worth nearly $48 million, according to his Reddit posts.

At the time, Gill worked at MassMutual in a marketing and financial education job and was a registered financial broker in Massachusetts.

State regulators found MassMutual failed to detect nearly 1,700 trades by Gill, who was able to execute at least two trades in GameStop in excess of $700,000, beyond a company limit.

WWLP 22News

Breakthrough cases growing in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Over the week that ended Saturday, 4,415 COVID-19 infections were reported in people who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Department of Public Health said Tuesday. The figure reported Tuesday continues the trend of increasing weekly breakthrough infections that’s been in place since DPH announced...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

23,858 Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported In Massachusetts, Just 0.53% Of Vaccinated People

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased this week, but remains less than 1% of all vaccinated residents. On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people. The cumulative count this week was 23,858 people, which is just 0.53% of around 4.5 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated. Last week, the state reported 19,443 breakthrough cases. Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 762 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 651 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.02% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents. There have been a total of 162 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 144 last week, which marks 0.004% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Massachusetts man sentenced for signing for cocaine shipment

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man previously convicted of trying to smuggle three kilograms (about 6.5 pounds) of cocaine through Logan Airport in a wheelchair has been sent back to prison for signing for a shipment of cocaine sent to his home. Emmanuelli Rojas-Moraza, 42, of Clinton, was sentenced...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Shore News Network

Boston Woman Sentenced for Role in Multimillion-Dollar Marijuana Enterprise

BOSTON – A Boston woman was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 for her role in a marijuana delivery service that operated in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2018. Tatiana Fridkes, a/k/a Sonya, 34, of Mattapan, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served and two years of supervised release. Fridkes was also ordered to pay restitution of $82,000. On Sept. 23, 2020, Fridkes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.
BOSTON, MA
