Philadelphia, PA

After NJ guy died at Pat’s in Philly, another killing

By Jeff Deminski
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
Not sure at this point who the latest victim was, but authorities say there’s been another killing outside of Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia. In July the very famous Philly cheesesteak joint was the scene where a New Jersey guy was gunned down according to police. In that incident 22-year-old David Padro was shot in the back over parking dispute, says law enforcement. A 36-year-old man from Readington, Pa. was charged with his murder.

