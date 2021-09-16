CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford tackles F-150 Lightning production limits as first test EVs arrive

By Chris Davies
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DV8x6_0by9Lncu00

Ford has begun preproduction of the 2022 F-150 Lightning, its first all-electric pickup, with reservations now passing 150,000 trucks. The automaker has announced today that it’ll boost production at three of its facilities in Michigan – investing another $250 million and adding 450 more jobs – in order to meet demand.

The expansion will cover the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, and Rawsonville Components Plant, all in southeast Michigan. In total, it should bring F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 trucks per year, Ford predicts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFPMg_0by9Lncu00

“We knew the F-150 Lightning was special, but the interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations and changed the conversation around electric vehicles,” Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford Motor Company, said today. “So we are doubling down, adding jobs and investment to increase production.”

Bigger than anticipated interest in the F-150 Lightning threatened to be both a blessing and a curse. While there’s no telling just how many reservation holders will convert their refundable deposit into an actual purchase, with 150,000 now in the line it was unclear just how rapidly Ford could actually deliver those trucks. That’s important, as the electric pickup segment looks set to expand rapidly over the next few years.

Tesla’s Cybertruck is in the pipeline, and both Ram and Chevrolet have all-electric versions of their best-selling models in development. Startups like Rivian have already begun production of EV pickups, meanwhile. The longer it takes for Ford to satisfy demand, the more likely it could be that would-be buyers will look elsewhere to avoid a wait.

In response, the majority of the new hourly direct jobs Ford announced today will be at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, where the F-150 Lightning will be assembled. Van Dyke Electric Powertrain center will increase its capacity, supplying the necessary electric motors and electric transaxles. Finally, Rawsonville Components Plant is responsible for battery assembly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qPdB_0by9Lncu00

The first pre-production F-150 Lightning examples are leaving the factory today, Ford confirmed, and will undertake real-world testing. Actual consumer availability is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

Ford surprised many with its aggressive pitch for the F-150 Lightning. Revealed earlier in the year, the first all-electric version of what has been America’s best-selling vehicle for decades will have up to 300 miles of range on a charge, the automaker predicts, while the most affordable model starts at around $40,000. All will be equipped with dual electric motors for all-wheel drive, and have features such as a sizable front storage area under a motorized hood, and the ability to power a worksite or home from the EV’s own battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12E9CA_0by9Lncu00

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

First Year 1957 Ford Ranchero Custom For Sale: Video

The Ford Ranchero was first introduced in December of 1956 for the 1957 model year, beating the Chevy El Camino to market by two years. It was an amalgam of a two-door Ranch Wagon station wagon, short-wheelbase Custom sedan, and a Courier sedan delivery, with an integrated cab and reinforced cargo box. Though built on an automobile assembly line, the Ranchero was sold through Ford’s truck division.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
electrek.co

Cadillac Lyriq sells out in 19 minutes – automakers still underestimate EV demand

Cadillac opened reservations for their upcoming 2023 Lyriq electric vehicle at 1pm today, and, in a completely unsurprising turn for our readers, the car sold out almost immediately. By 1:19pm, Cadillac stated that all 2023 Lyriq “Debut Edition” vehicles had been reserved. Other 2023 model year Lyriq trim levels will...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 PowerBoost, Mustang Mach-E Are Conquest Sales Champs

In recent months, a variety of Blue Oval vehicles have poached a large number of buyers from other brands, including the Ford Bronco Sport and 2021 Ford Bronco. But as buyers have gravitated more toward electrified vehicles in recent months, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E (which is turning at a rapid pace) and the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost are also attracting a lot of customers who previously drove other brands’ vehicles, otherwise known as conquest sales.
CARS
Street.Com

Ford Doubles Electric F-150 Lightning Production Target to 80,000

Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report announced Thursday that it will double the production capacity target for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to 80,000 per year due to strong demand. The company had previously targeted producing more than 40,000 of the vehicles by 2024. The...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ford
Axios

Ford adds jobs to meet soaring demand for electric F-150 Lightning

The electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup hasn't even gone on sale yet, but demand is so hot that the company is already expanding production. Driving the news: The first Lightning prototypes are leaving Ford's Dearborn, Mich., factory for real-world testing, with the truck available to customers next spring. But with...
JOBS
Street.Com

Jim Cramer on F-150 Lightning - Ford Has Never Seen This Kind of Demand

Ford is doubling down on its bet on the all-electric Ford-150 Lightning, investing $250 million in its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center and Rawsonville Components Plant. Ford, in a press release Thursday, said the investment will help the company increase production to 80,000 trucks a year.
ECONOMY
thedrive

Ford Invests Extra $250M Into F-150 Lightning Production to Satisfy Demand

The Blue Oval plans on building 80,000 of the electric trucks annually. Last year, a $700 million infusion transformed part of Ford's historic River Rouge plant into the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, the birthplace of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. And today, as the truck's first pre-production models leave the factory for testing, Ford says it's investing hundreds of millions more to keep up with the towering demand for its electric pickup.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Pickups#Ford Trucks#Ford Motor Company#Chevrolet#Ev
Portland Tribune

2021 Ford F-150 offers platinum-level luxury

The bottom line on the 2021 Ford F-150 is that it's likely to remain America's favorite vehicle, and there's a reason for its popularity. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle of any kind in America for more than 30 years. It's been the best-selling pickup truck even longer than that. Taken together, the Ford F-series from 1948-2021 counts as the best-selling motor vehicle of all time.
CARS
rosevilletoday.com

New Ford F-150 can power a home

Onboard generator of F-150 hybrid produces 7.2 kW of power. Roseville, Calif.- If the power goes out in your home, no reason to worry if a 2021 Ford F-150 hybrid truck happens to be residing in your driveway. Unfortunately, in many parts of this country, power outages have become a...
ROSEVILLE, CA
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Advertising Cannot List Prices Below MSRP

All-electric vehicles are obviously far different from their ICE-powered counterparts in a number of ways, and that includes the way each is sold – at least for now. Tesla, for example, sells the bulk of its vehicles online and does not offer incentives like traditional automakers. Now, it appears that FoMoCo is following that lead by telling dealers not to list prices below MSRP in 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning advertising, according to Cars Direct.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
madison

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Blistering Performance

Ford resurrected the F-150 Lightning nameplate earlier this year as an all-new electric pickup that will be one of the first globally mass-produced trucks powered only by battery. More than a novelty or a purpose-built implement, the Lightning hopes to segue traditional pickup owners into the EV future with little or no compromise and reasonable price.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Begins Pre-Production Of F-150 Lightning: 150,000 Reserved

Ford announced that the first pre-production F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup trucks are rolling out of Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (part of the Ford Rouge Center) in Dearborn, Michigan. They are now leaving the factory for real-world testing, ahead of the market launch on schedule for Spring 2022. The...
DEARBORN, MI
101 WIXX

Ford to boost F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would boost its F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year due to strong demand for the electric pickup truck, adding that the vehicle would go on sale next spring. The U.S. automaker said it would invest $250 million and add...
JOBS
SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy