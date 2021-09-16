CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

TV actor Allison Mack enters prison in NXIVM sex slave case

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9FU1_0by9IL0300

TV actor Allison Mack, who played a key role in the cultlike group NXIVM, has surrendered to a California prison to serve her sentence in a New York case against the group’s spiritual leader.

Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on “Smallville," was sentenced to three years behind bars in June. She had previously pleaded guilty to the charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

A prison website showed Thursday that she had entered a low-security facility in Dublin, California, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

Mack, 39, dodged a longer prison term by becoming a government cooperator in the federal case. Prosecutors credited her with helping them mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials.

Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex-trafficking charges.

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Nxivm Leader Nancy Salzman, 66, Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison

Nancy Salzman, leader and co-founder of Nxivm, was sentenced to 42 months, or three-and-a-half years, in prison. The 66-year-old former president of the sex cult will also pay a $150,000 fine and forfeit real estate properties, a Steinway grand piano and more than $500,000 in cash, the Department of Justice said in a press statement.
BROOKLYN, NY
Times Union

Little-known bookkeeper will be final defendant sentenced in NXIVM case

NEW YORK — The more-than-three-year criminal case against NXIVM leader Keith Raniere and five of his top disciples in the notorious Capital Region-based organization is scheduled to end on Oct. 6 with the sentencing of company bookkeeper Kathy Russell. Russell, 63, formerly of Halfmoon, who admitted to visa fraud in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
WNYT

NXIVM co-founder Salzman gets 3.5 years in prison

The co-founder of NXIVM will spend 42 months in prison. Nancy Salzman of Halfmoon learned her fate Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn. She pleaded guilty in 2019 to racketeering conspiracy for her role in the self-help group she started with Keith Raniere. Prosecutors Say Salzman cooperated with their...
BROOKLYN, NY
washingtonnewsday.com

In a new book, a Bill Cosby accuser recalls his inability to control his body after being drugged.

In a new book, a Bill Cosby accuser recalls his inability to control his body after being drugged. According to the Associated Press, Andrea Constand, one of the women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, wrote in her new book about her “inability to regulate my own body” after taking medications supplied to her by the disgraced entertainer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Mack
Deadline

Police Identify Two Other Victims Of Venice, Calif. Drug OD That Claimed Comedian Fuquan Johnson

UPDATED, 4:01 PM: Police have identified comedians Ricky Angeli and Natalie Williamson as the other two victims who died at a Venice, CA, house party over the weekend. They, along with comedian and television writer Fuquan Johnson, are believed to have ingested cocaine laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Comedian Kate Quigley, the other victim of the laced drug, is still alive but said to be lucid only for brief moments, according to her mom. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and positivity. Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time. We are optimistic that she will...
CELEBRITIES
ourquadcities.com

Judge sentences mother to 10 years after toddler’s ‘horrific’ abuse

The 25-year-old Davenport mother of a severely abused toddler will serve 10 years in prison. Taylor Moss, who will be 26 on Sept. 20, was sentenced Friday to serve five years for two charges of child endangerment and 10 years for a charge of neglect of a dependent person. She will serve the sentences concurrently, at the same time instead of one after the other.
DAVENPORT, IA
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Nxivm#Sex Slaves#Actor
mountain-topmedia.com

Former prison guard sentenced to 17.5 years for meth smuggling conspiracy

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A former cook supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy has been sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison, after pleading guilty to trafficking meth at the prison. Hank Williams, 56, of Weeksbury, pleaded guilty to distributing meth, accepting a bribe and using a communication device to facilitate...
PIKEVILLE, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Woman Accused Of Keeping Sister Locked In A Wooden Cage Pleads Guilty

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County woman accused of keeping her sister locked in a wooden cage has pleaded guilty. (Photo Courtesy U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office) Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that Leona Biser has pleaded guilty to neglect of a care-dependent person and abuse of a care-dependent person. A Washington County judge sentenced her to up to 23 months in prison and two years probation. Investigators say Biser kept her sister in a “man-made cell” that sat in the living room of their home on Sixth Street in Vestaburg. Officials responded to the home in November 2019...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell Barricaded Herself in Prison Conference Room: Prosecutors

In a new court filing, prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to barricade herself in a conference room at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, posing a security threat. The socialite and former madam for Jeffrey Epstein used a cart of legal documents to stop guards from entering the room, according to prosecutors. Maxwell has been allowed to use the cart in the past but has no been banned from using it and ordered to instead carry her legal materials by hand. “If she needs other materials during a particular meeting with counsel, she may leave the VTC room, retrieve those materials by hand, and then return to her meeting with counsel,” prosecutors wrote in a letter to New York federal court. Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, claims that she never barricaded herself, writing that prosecutors “cannot resist the opportunity to gratuitously cast Ghislaine Maxwell in a negative light.” Maxwell has been accused of recruiting girls for Epstein and his elite pals to sexually assault.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man called ‘evil, callous, scheming, ungrateful, sinister, violent and corrupt monster’ by mother after pleading guilty to murdering her daughter

More than two years after the body of Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial was found near Sardis Lake, her family found closure. Inside the Lafayette County Courthouse on Friday, Brandon Theesfeld plead guilty to first degree murder and admitted to shooting Kostial multiple times. Theesfeld was facing a capital murder charge, but defense attorney Tony Farese and the State of Mississippi agreed on reducing the charge to murder in the first degree.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

ABC News

399K+
Followers
102K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy