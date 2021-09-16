Old rivals Oklahoma, Nebraska meet for 1st time since 2010

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The mere mention of Oklahoma and Nebraska in the same sentence brings back waves of turkey-filled childhood memories for many college football fans. At the rivalry’s peak between 1970 and 2000, the programs combined to win nine national championships — five for Nebraska and four for Oklahoma. Their annual November showdowns often sent the winner to the Orange Bowl to play for the title. The best-known game in the series was the “Game of the Century” 50 years ago when No. 1 Nebraska’s beat No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971.