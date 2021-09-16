CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&E patient survey: ‘Encouraging’ results but warning of rising pressures

By Megan Ford
Nursing Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe experience of patients attending urgent and emergency services in England has improved, according to the results of a national survey which highlighted the high levels of trust and confidence patients have in the nurses treating them. However, findings also suggested that there has been little progress in the quality...

www.nursingtimes.net

Comments / 0

Sunderland Echo

GP patient survey: These are the best rated doctors’ surgeries in Sunderland in 2021

In a year when GP appointments were more likely to be a phone call than a face-to-face meeting, it seems patients’ satisfaction with their local surgeries has remained high. The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.
BBC

Devon and Cornwall health bosses warn of service pressures

Health bosses in Devon and Cornwall warn of significant pressures as demand for health services continue to rise. Factors including more patients being admitted to hospitals with Covid-19, "challenges" with discharging people and increased demand for GPs and ambulances have caused issues. South Western Ambulance Service has declared a "major...
Nursing Times

Staff health and wellbeing pledge made by Calderdale and Huddersfield

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has become the latest NHS provider to sign a pledge supporting the principles of the Nursing Times Covid-19: Are You OK? campaign. The trust signed up to support the campaign, after its Ellen Armistead, its nursing director and deputy chief executive, responded to a...
Nursing Times

Fix nurse shortages to protect patient safety, government urged

Ministers have been urged to take action this World Patient Safety Day to tackle nurse shortages and ensure there are enough staff on shifts to “care properly and safely” for their patients. The Royal College of Nursing has today stressed that the annual awareness day, spearheaded by the World Health...
The Guardian

Take care with claims about unvaccinated case rates

ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston, wrote a Twitter thread with the headline: “Infections higher among double vaxxed for those [aged] 40 to 79 than for non-vaxxed.” ITV changed that headline, but Peston was surprised that these figures “occasioned so little debate”. So let’s debate them. A Public Health England report...
Nursing Times

Bullying and inadequate leadership found at flagship nursing trust

A hospital trust that has recently received an international stamp of approval for nursing has now been warned by inspectors to make urgent improvements. During a recent visit, the Care Quality Commission found evidence of bullying and racial discrimination at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. “We will continue to monitor...
Nursing Times

Winter plan: ‘Highly likely’ Covid-19 jabs will be mandatory for nurses

It is “highly likely” that patient-facing NHS and social care staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the health secretary, the strongest indication yet that it will become law. His latest comments on the controversial move, currently being consulted on, were included in a statement...
Nursing Times

All ‘frontline’ health and care staff to be offered Covid-19 booster jab

All “frontline” health and social care workers are to be offered a booster Covid-19 vaccine, alongside adults aged 50 and above and other vulnerable groups. The government has today confirmed that is has accepted the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation regarding booster vaccines. “The JCVI...
Nature.com

Blood pressure levels among children in rural Uganda: results from 1913 children in a general population survey

Despite increasing levels of adult hypertension in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), there is limited information on elevated blood pressure among children in SSA. We described the distribution of blood pressure among children in rural Uganda and estimated hypertension prevalence. We conducted a cross-sectional study in south-western Uganda, collecting demographic, anthropometric and blood pressure measurements from children aged 6–12 years. Children with elevated blood pressure (systolic and/or diastolic blood pressure greater or equal to the 95th percentile for age, height and sex) were invited for two further assessments 6–18 months later. We described blood pressure distribution at first assessment, assessed associations with demographic and anthropometric characteristics and estimated prevalence of hypertension as defined by having elevated blood pressure on three separate occasions months apart. Blood pressure (BP) was measured in 1913 children (50% male, 3% overweight or obese, 22% stunted) at the first assessment. Mean (SD) systolic and diastolic BP at first assessment was 113.4 mmHg (±10.8) and 69.5 mmHg (±8.3), respectively, and 44.2% had elevated BP. Older age, higher BMI, and being female were associated with higher BP, and stunted height was associated with lower BP. An estimated 7.8% [95% CI:(6.6–9.1)], (males: 6.8%, females: 9.0%), had elevated BP on three separate occasions, and were considered hypertensive. High blood pressure levels among adults in SSA may be set early in life. In this study, obesity (a common lifestyle modifiable risk factor in other settings) was largely irrelevant. More research is needed to understand the main drivers for elevated blood pressure in SSA further.
La Crosse Tribune

Local hospitals seeing rise in COVID patients

Local hospitals are seeing the impact of rising coronavirus case rates, with both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System experiencing increased patient volumes. Gundersen has reported that across its sites between 40 to 50 COVID patients are being hospitalized on a given day and states “many” are unvaccinated. Coronavirus inpatients, Gundersen notes, “need more staff and more resources than an average patient.”
Nursing Times

Government to roll out one dose of Covid-19 jab for healthy 12 to 15s

A schools-based vaccination programme is to be launched for vaccinating healthy 12- to 15-year-olds against Covid-19 in England, the government has announced. Those in this age group are to be offered one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and invitations are to begin next week. The further details come after...
Nursing Times

Three directors of nursing seconded to work alongside England’s CNO

The chief nursing officer for England has appointed three new executive nurse fellows to join her national team to help form national policy, strategy and priorities in nursing and midwifery. Directors of nursing Professor Nina Morgan, Cathy Winfield and Bridget Lees have been seconded to work alongside Ruth May once...
Nursing Times

Trust closes year of the nurse celebrations with cathedral service

A hospital trust has signed off its extended International Year of the Nurse and Midwife commemorations with a special event at Manchester Cathedral. More than 300 nurses and midwives took part in the ceremony on Thursday, 16 September organised by Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT), the largest NHS trust in the UK.
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
