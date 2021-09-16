CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,100 Afghan Nations to Resettle in New York

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday welcomed the Afghans who will be resettling in New York communities in the coming months and pledged to offer them assistance via state-supported resettlement agencies as they rebuild their lives. The U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program informed the state that as many as 1,143 Afghan nationals evacuated this summer could be resettled in communities throughout New York over the next six months.

