Mtg for NJ Compressor Expansion Draws Only Supporters, No Antis

Back in June, we told you about an amusing circumstance when anti-fossil fuelers were all dressed up and ready to unload over a simple expansion of a compressor station in Sussex County, NJ–but then the Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) rep who was supposed to make a presentation couldn’t be there at the last minute because of “car trouble” (see Antis All Dressed Up to Bash NJ Compressor at Mtg, Rep Didn’t Show). The rep finally made it to a Sussex County Board of Commissioners meeting–yesterday. There were no antis present to heckle him. Instead, three members/reps from labor unions got up to speak, each of them strongly supporting the TGP East 300 Upgrade project.