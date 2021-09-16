CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Mtg for NJ Compressor Expansion Draws Only Supporters, No Antis

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June, we told you about an amusing circumstance when anti-fossil fuelers were all dressed up and ready to unload over a simple expansion of a compressor station in Sussex County, NJ–but then the Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) rep who was supposed to make a presentation couldn’t be there at the last minute because of “car trouble” (see Antis All Dressed Up to Bash NJ Compressor at Mtg, Rep Didn’t Show). The rep finally made it to a Sussex County Board of Commissioners meeting–yesterday. There were no antis present to heckle him. Instead, three members/reps from labor unions got up to speak, each of them strongly supporting the TGP East 300 Upgrade project.

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

Related
marcellusdrilling.com

Westmoreland County to Sell Reservoir Water to Olympus for Fracking

Earlier this month MDN told you about a new/third well pad planned by Olympus Energy in Upper Burrell Township in Westmoreland County, PA that received unanimous approval by town supervisors (see Olympus Energy’s 3rd Upper Burrell Well Pad Wins Unanimous Approval). More good news for Olympus: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County board members have voted to sell water from the Beaver Run Reservoir to Olympus so it can frack the new wells on the Upper Burrell pad.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
marcellusdrilling.com

PA Country’s #1 Electric Exporter – Threatened by Wolf Carbon Tax

A new report from the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office (IFO) shows Pennsylvania sent more than 79 million megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity to other states in 2020–by far the biggest electricity exporter in the country. And it’s mostly thanks to cheap, abundant, clean-burning natural gas. PA’s position as the number one electric exporter is now threatened by its recalcitrant Governor, Tom Wolf, who insists on forcing the state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a $2.36 billion carbon tax over the next 10 years aimed at shutting down coal and gas-fired power plants. Is Wolf certifiably insane?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ExecutiveBiz

L3Harris Completes Expansion in Indiana to Support Satellite Programs; Ed Zoiss Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has announced the expansion of its missile defense satellite workforce and asset at its Fort Wayne campus in Indiana to address the Department of Defense’s growing need for resilient spacecraft. The now 150,000-foot classified campus will host engineering, integration, testing and program management in support of satellite programs...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
marcellusdrilling.com

FERC Issues 90-Day Emergency Cert for Spire Pipe to Keep Operating

Spire STL is a 65-mile pipeline that connects to and flows Marcellus/Utica gas from the Rockies Express (REX) pipeline to residents and businesses in the St. Louis, MO area. The pipeline began flowing gas in late 2019 (see Spire Pipeline Ready to Flow Marcellus/Utica Gas to St. Louis). In June of this year, three far-left Democrat judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit overturned the certificate the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued for building Spire STL, meaning the pipeline must now shut down unless FERC intercedes (see Fed Court Overturns Marcellus to St. Louis Pipe – Shutdown Coming?). Yesterday FERC interceded and issued a temporary (90-day) emergency certificate for Spire to keep operating.
UTICA, NY
marcellusdrilling.com

Weekly Shale Drilling Permits for PA, OH, WV: Sep 6-12

Last week Pennsylvania issued 18 permits for new shale well drilling scattered across the state. Ohio (for the eighth week in a row) did not issue any new shale permits. Are we missing something with Ohio? Are they late in updating their online database? West Virginia issued 2 permits for new shale well drilling last week.
INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

PA Statewide Poll by Antis Reveals Residents Still Like Fossil Fuels

The Ohio River Valley Institute (ORVI) is a far-left, hyper-partisan, nonprofit organization that supports liberal Democrat causes. ORVI conducted a very slanted push poll in May asking Pennsylvania residents a plethora of questions about energy. The ultimate purpose was to smear fracking and drilling for natural gas. We spotted a media story hyping some of the results of the poll stating that a “Majority of Pa. residents want fracking to end.” Far-left organization, slanted poll. What’s new, right? Except when we began to dig into the questions and answers of this slanted poll, we discovered that headline is not truthful, leaving out the real news that a majority of PA residents still support fracking.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

New Book, NYT, Seeks to Revive Lycoming Water Contamination Claim

A recently published book that attempts to show fracking in Lycoming County, PA area in the worst possible light, along with a section excerpted from the book running in the New York Times, once again reopens an old case that accuses Range Resources of ruining the water supply for several homes near a fracked well drilled by Range. In 2011 Range drilled and fracked the Harman Lewis Unit 1H well along Green Valley Road in Hughesville, PA. Following an investigation, the PA Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) slapped Range with a record $8.9 million fine in June 2015, accusing the company of faulty casing in its well, leading to methane migration that had contaminated several area water wells (see PA DEP Slaps Range with Record $8.9M Fine for Methane Migration).
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtg#Compressor#Antis#Labor Unions#Nj Compressor Expansion
New Jersey Herald

Democratic NJ representatives: No SALT cap repeal, no support for budget

Four Democratic members of New Jersey's congressional delegation have joined together and pledged to oppose a budget reconciliation package unless it includes a restoration of state and local tax deductions. Reps. Bill Pascrell, Mikie Sherrill, Josh Gottheimer and Tom Malinowski, forming a "New Jersey SALT Strike Team" held a news...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Produces the Most Electricity

Electricity production has become an unavoidable topic in the United States recently. Hurricane Ida cut electricity to almost all of New Orleans. Some towns nearby may not get their electricity back for weeks. It caused similar problems as it moved northeast and into New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. In March, huge snowstorms cut electricity […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

One-Third of 45 Active Major Pipeline Projects Located in M-U

Even with the onslaught of leftist attacks on the fossil fuel industry–in particular against natural gas pipelines–there are still some 45 major natgas pipeline projects projected to come online over the next five years. Of those 45, we count 16 that are located in the Marcellus/Utica (i.e. Appalachian) region. There’s certainly no guarantee all 16 (or all 45) will end up getting built. But if the 16 pipe projects in the M-U do get built, that will add another 7.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of M-U molecules flowing to other markets. Cool.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
marcellusdrilling.com

Illinois Repeats Ohio’s Nuclear Bailout Mess, Targets NatGas Power

Ohio’s House Bill (HB) 6 law granted billions (plural) of dollars to FirstEnergy in an attempt to prop up the company’s economically failing nuclear power plants. FirstEnergy bribed state legislators to pass, and keep passed, HB 6 by paying out $61 million to a small group of insiders, including the now-former Speaker of the House (see FirstEnergy Involved in Bribery Scheme to Pass $1B Nuke Bailout Law). Not learning a thing from their fellow Midwestern state, the Illinois legislature has just passed a new law to bail out its nuke power plants with nearly $700 million of taxpayer money. The new law also shuts down coal and natural gas-fired power plants. Our question: How much in bribes did Illinois legislators accept to pass this hot mess of a law?
ILLINOIS STATE
marcellusdrilling.com

WV’s Screwed-Up Oil & Natural Gas Property Tax Valuation Change

In April, on the last day of the West Virginia legislative session for 2021, the West Virginia Senate unanimously passed House Bill (HB) 2581 which changes how the State Tax Department values producing oil and gas wells for property tax purposes (see WV Passes Bill to Change O&G Well Valuations for Taxes). The bill was supposed to streamline and provide a fairer system for assessing taxes on oil and gas production. It seems to have done the opposite, creating a complex system that is currently mired in controversy. Once again government intervention made things worse.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LocalNewsMatters.org

Bill supporting outdoor restaurant expansions passes through legislature

A bill to help restaurants recover from pandemic losses is on its way to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 314 would grant businesses with expanded outdoor dining space a one-year grace period to apply for a permanent expansion, according to the bill’s author, State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. The partner legislation in the Assembly is authored by Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, D-Woodland Hills.
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check: $600 To Arrive For Specific Workers Affected By COVID-19

Millions of American workers are set to receive $600 relief checks soon as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Build Back Better plans. Earlier this month, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the new Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program, which allocated $700 million in competitive grant funding to help farm and food workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will be funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which allocated money to community development financial institutions that serve minority communities.
AGRICULTURE
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In New Hampshire

Sandwiched between Lakes Winnisquam and Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire has a lot of granite formations and quarries. No wonder it is commonly known as the Granite State. It is also called the White Mountain State, Mother of River, and Switzerland of America. However, it has some awful places to live. The statistics used are ‌FBI‌ ‌crime‌ ‌data,‌ ‌Bureau‌ ‌of‌ ‌Labor‌ ‌Statistics,‌ ‌Sperling’s‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Places,‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌government‌ ‌census‌.
Idaho Capital Sun

Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has turned down a plan to include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented people in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, a blow for Democrats and immigration advocacy groups when the decision was disclosed late Sunday. “We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide […] The post Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
FOREIGN POLICY
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Joins Biden-harris Administration To Launch House America Initiative To Address Homelessness Crisis

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, who serves as chair of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), at a virtual event to launch House America: An All-Hands-On-Deck Effort to Address the Nation’s Homelessness Crisis. House America is a national partnership in which HUD and USICH invite mayors, county leaders, Tribal nation leaders, and governors to use the historic investments provided Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy