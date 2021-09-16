Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * From this morning to Monday morning. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.4 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Friday afternoon and is forecast to fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.