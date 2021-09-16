CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Wan Explains How Aquaman Influenced Malignant

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James Wan made his name in horror launching franchises like Saw and The Conjuring, before being handed to the reins to major studio franchises like Fast & Furious and Aquaman. While Wan has shown he's more than capable of doing things outside of horror, he's continued to return to the genre after making his major tentpole movies, and it seems that's been a purposeful choice. Wan says the major way that Aquaman influenced his decision to make his new film, Malignant, was that after making the CGI heavy action movie he wanted to do something about as far from that as possible.

