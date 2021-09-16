CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the Moon! NYMEX, Spot NatGas Prices Jump $0.20 to Fresh Highs

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYMEX futures price for natural gas hit yet another 7-year high yesterday, closing up $0.20 to close at $5.46/MMBtu. The national spot price average (for physically traded/delivered gas) was up $0.18 to an average of $5.53/MMBtu. According to Bespoke Weather Services, the reason for ongoing run-up in prices is fear: “It is all fear in the market, owing to storage levels that are viewed as less than sufficient in the event of a cold winter, not just here in the U.S. but even more so over in Europe.”

marcellusdrilling.com

