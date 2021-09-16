CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The lowdown on Georgia Tech from a Tech beat writer

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0IT7_0by9DmSV00

Ahead of Clemson’s ACC opener against Georgia Tech, TCI caught up with Ken Sugiura to get some insight on the Yellow Jackets. Sugiura covers Georgia Tech football for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Sugiura hit on a number of topics with TCI in the following question-and-answer session, including the Yellow Jackets’ quarterback situation, Tech’s new offense under third-year coach Geoff Collins and more ahead of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Georgia Tech has traded the triple option for a more modern spread pro-style offense under Collins. How does this offense want to go about attacking defenses?

I think, generally speaking, it’s certainly run-first. I think it’s probably the philosophy of the offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude to start with, but then when you have backs like Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason in there, you play to your strengths. And I think, too, with the (offensive) line, their strength is more run blocking than pass blocking. I think they’re somewhere around 60-40 (run-pass), but they try to get downhill. They try to get Gibbs out in space and do some different things. They move guys around and try to give teams different looks. But ultimately, yeah, it’s more of a run-heavy group to start with.

Georgia Tech has started Jeff Sims and Jordan Yates at quarteback in its first two games. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he expects both to play Saturday, but how are their skill sets different?

Sims, he’s got a bigger arm. I’d say he’s more of an explosive runner and physically bigger. He can throw the deep ball well. He’s not quite as accurate as Yates. Yates is smaller and probably a more accurate passer. Not as big an arm as Sims has, but he certainly, against Kennesaw State, which obviously is an FCS team, was accurate and found his guys. He seems to run the offense well. I think certainly if you’re comparing talent to pure talent, I’d go with Sims. But I think right now, as far as just being able to operate the offense, at least from what we’ve seen, I’d give the nod to Jordan Yates.

Do you expect both to play Saturday?

I would think so. I’m not positive, but if Sims starts, I think Yates has done well enough that I think he’s merited it. And conversely it’s a lot to be going against that defense for one guy given how tough they are. It wouldn’t surprise me, if Yates were to start, to get Sims in there just to keep him going and give him a chance to keep progressing. So I would think that, but their plans may be different than mine.

Do you think one of those quarterback’s skill sets might play better against a defense like Clemson’s?

That’s a good question. I think when they drop back to pass, they’ll be getting a lot of pressure quickly, I would suspect. So maybe, in that regard, you might want Sims because he’s more elusive and so they can turn broken plays into gains. But also something (Georgia Tech) has talked a lot about is being efficient and playing clean. Yates has shown, certainly against Kennesaw State and for the half-plus he played against Northern Illinois, I think he was able to be more efficient. I think one thing with Sims has been avoiding mistakes and so forth, and that’s something Yates has done. But you want to take advantage of the chances you get, and you know there probably aren’t going to be many against Clemson. So in that regard, I could see where Sims might be the better choice.

Who’s Georgia Tech’s go-to guy on offense?

Kyric McGowan, he’s a slot receiver and grad transfer from Northwestern. I think he’s become an easy target for both of those (quarterbacks). He’s quick and fast. It was either Geoff Collins or Dave Patenaude was saying he just has a really high football IQ. Kind of understands the game, can see the field and know where to go. So he’s one. And then obviously Jahmyr Gibbs. They move him around. He’s in the backfkeld. He’s in the slot. He runs kicks backs. So he’s a guy they want to get the ball to.

What are some of the biggest questions that remain for the Yellow Jackets through two games?

Well certainly I guess, in a sense, who’s going to quarterback this team. But I wrote something in today’s paper about the offensive line. It’s a really, really experienced group. I think it’s over 100 combined starts with the (starting) five. They’ve been thinking of this group as a strength. In the run, they’ve done pretty well, but I think pass blocking has been kind of the question. They’ve given up I think seven sacks against a MAC school and an FCS school. Certainly Clemson is going to be a much bigger test than either of those two, so that’ll be a big question mark.

I think there are a lot of questions about can this team get better? Or how much better can it get after having won three games the past two years? I think it depends some on just having playmakers there on defense but also can this offense be consistent and move the ball effectively? And a big part of that is how well this offensive line plays. I don’t think many people are expecitng this game to be closer for Georgia Tech, but I think you want to see progress. And it’ll be tough to measure against this defense because it’s so good, it seems like. But you want to see them do better and certainly show more and at least get a better sense of where they are than you have in the first two games.

Given the defense it’s going up against, might this be a game Georgia Tech tries to pass it more? Or do you think they’ll try to get more creative in how they run the ball?

They do run it wide a lot, so yeah I would definitely expect to see that. Certainly running into the teeth of that defense, you do it at your own peril. I think Dave Patenaude, to me, seems like someone who can figure out a lot of different ways to do things. So it wouldn’t surprise me if they’re trying to probe and figure out things. Having their guards pulling and getting out on edges. I think that might be the wiser way to go, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they tried different things. They ran a jet sweep I think with Jahmyr Gibbs early last week just to try different things to get their playmakers out in space.

So what does Tech have to do if it wants to keep this game more competitive than the last six in the series?

Certainly avoiding mistakes. Last year, that was a big part of it. I think Clemson, they started three drives inside of Tech’s 20 (yard line), and obviously that was part of it. So avoiding things like that. And I guess it kind of is a common-sense thing, but you just can’t let the game get away early like it has so often in this series. So getting some stops on defense. Getting some turnovers and getting some plus field position. Playing efficiently, holding onto the ball and avoiding three and outs I think is a large part of it.

And the defense, again. Clemson has been able to hit a lot of big plays. I guess to some degree there’s a question about Clemson and how good that offense is, but making them work, getting ball back, forcing some punts and just kind of holding their ground. Like I said, this game has gotten away from Tech so quickly in the past that you just want to hold steady for the first quarter and then go from there.

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jczyJ_0by9DmSV00

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

QB Sims' status uncertain as Georgia Tech tries to regroup

ATLANTA (AP) — A stunning season-opening loss to Northern Illinois has third-year Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins forced to defend the state of his rebuilding process. The health of quarterback Jeff Sims could be a key to Collins' hopes of showing progress in 2021. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
ATLANTA, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Advanced Stats Review - GT vs. NIU

Projected EPA (Offense and Defense) Margin of Victory: GT by 6.5. GT Win Probability (Based on Success Rate, Yards Per Play, and EPA): 75%. The Las Vegas consensus line had Georgia Tech as about a 90% favorite to beat Northern Illinois. The play by play numbers show that GT wins this game 75% of the time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Georgia Tech Football

Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes 9/15

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech’s football team continued preparations for the trip to #6 Clemson this weekend. The Jackets are winless in Death Valley since 2008 and head coach Geoff Collins will lead his team into the stadium as heavy underdogs. However the Tech players are looking at it like another game.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Patenaude
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acc#Tci#The Yellow Jackets#Quarteback#Kennesaw State#Fcs#Northwestern#Mac
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Ohio State marching band kicks off home opener in a blunder

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their 2021 home opener, a game that — on paper — appeared to be a premier game of Week 2. But perhaps the famous Ohio State University Marching Band needed another week of practice before the Buckeyes came home, as the band started off the season with a viral fail.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Alabama following Florida's loss to Tide

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators lost a heartbreaker to Alabama and Nick Saban Saturday 31-29. Emory Jones led the Gators at quarterback, and he finished 18-of-28 for 195 yards and 1 INT. Florida racked up 440 total offensive yards, including 245 of them on the ground. Below are Mullen’s...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Watch: Hilarious College Football Kickoff Return Going Viral

It a lineman’s dream to return kickoffs. One college football defensive lineman got the opportunity and made the most of it on Saturday night. Missouri State hosted Central Arkansas on Saturday in a match-up of the Bears. Leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas elected to go with a short kickoff to prevent a long return. That allowed a Missouri State lineman to catch the kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy