Utica, NY

One-Third of 45 Active Major Pipeline Projects Located in M-U

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with the onslaught of leftist attacks on the fossil fuel industry–in particular against natural gas pipelines–there are still some 45 major natgas pipeline projects projected to come online over the next five years. Of those 45, we count 16 that are located in the Marcellus/Utica (i.e. Appalachian) region. There’s certainly no guarantee all 16 (or all 45) will end up getting built. But if the 16 pipe projects in the M-U do get built, that will add another 7.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of M-U molecules flowing to other markets. Cool.





Natural Gas Pipelines Falling Short on Cybersecurity Protection

Natural gas pipeline operators have some work to do to protect their pipelines (and consequently the public) from nefarious hackers who seek to shut them down. That was the upshot from a panel discussion at last week’s LDC Gas Forums Midcontinent conference in Chicago. One simple way pipelines and the customers who use them leave themselves open to attack: They don’t encrypt gas nominations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY


PA Country’s #1 Electric Exporter – Threatened by Wolf Carbon Tax

A new report from the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office (IFO) shows Pennsylvania sent more than 79 million megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity to other states in 2020–by far the biggest electricity exporter in the country. And it’s mostly thanks to cheap, abundant, clean-burning natural gas. PA’s position as the number one electric exporter is now threatened by its recalcitrant Governor, Tom Wolf, who insists on forcing the state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a $2.36 billion carbon tax over the next 10 years aimed at shutting down coal and gas-fired power plants. Is Wolf certifiably insane?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

America’s next hot import might be record energy prices

Today’s high energy prices could be a preview of coming attractions—a real horror movie if this winter is cold. Benchmark U.S. natural-gas prices edged above $5 per million British thermal units this month, near their highest since 2014, but they are fairly tame compared with levels in Europe and Asia. The inventory situation seems less dire at home too as underground natural-gas storage grows. The problem is that seasonal stockpiling isn’t happening quickly enough, with inventories 7.1% below their five-year average and less margin for error.
TRAFFIC
Business Insider

The Global Pipeline For Green Hydrogen Projects Is Growing

The global pipeline for green hydrogen projects is growing fast, with a current target of 206 gigawatts (GW) in installed electrolyzer capacity by 2040. However, a Rystad Energy analysis reveals that the locations of the planned projects are overwhelmingly in areas where water is in short supply. This means that an additional desalination market needs to be created to produce most of the 620 million cubic meters of water that these projects will need.
ENERGY INDUSTRY


LNG by Rail Worldwide Closer to Reality After Test in Germany

Although Germany and Europe are far behind the U.S. in many ways, they are ahead of us in one way: LNG by rail. Three European LNG (liquefied natural gas) companies combined to successfully test an LNG delivery by railcar to a German power plant in Bavaria owned by utility company Uniper. The LNG was shipped some 500 miles (800 kilometers) without any problems. The specialized tank cars, if widely adopted in Europe, will no doubt make their way across the planet, including here in the U.S. LNG by rail is an important alternative to pipelines, especially in the U.S.
TRAFFIC


EIA DPR: NatGas Production Rises in 6 of 7 Shale Regions, Incl. M-U

Six of the seven largest shale plays in the U.S. will see an increase in natural gas production in October according to the latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The Marcellus/Utica, collectively lumped together as “Appalachia” in the report, will see an estimated increase of 74 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) in production next month. The M-U’s chief rival, the Haynesville, will see an increase of 82 MMcf/d. The oil-based Permian will see an increase in natgas production of 63 MMcf/d.
UTICA, NY


PA Statewide Poll by Antis Reveals Residents Still Like Fossil Fuels

The Ohio River Valley Institute (ORVI) is a far-left, hyper-partisan, nonprofit organization that supports liberal Democrat causes. ORVI conducted a very slanted push poll in May asking Pennsylvania residents a plethora of questions about energy. The ultimate purpose was to smear fracking and drilling for natural gas. We spotted a media story hyping some of the results of the poll stating that a “Majority of Pa. residents want fracking to end.” Far-left organization, slanted poll. What’s new, right? Except when we began to dig into the questions and answers of this slanted poll, we discovered that headline is not truthful, leaving out the real news that a majority of PA residents still support fracking.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Shell readies Gulf pipeline restarts in major step after Ida

(Sept 11): Royal Dutch Shell Plc is gearing up to restart oil pipelines off the U.S. Gulf Coast, potentially moving the region’s top driller one step closer to restoring some production shut by Hurricane Ida. Most of the pipelines will be ready to operate within a week, according to a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Pipelines
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Analysis: U.S. solar project pipeline totals 17.4 GW

Global supply chain pressures led to a year-over-year decline in new solar power capacity additions in the second quarter of 2021 in the U.S., according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence. But, researchers wrote, demand is strong with 17.4 gigawatts of capacity under construction. The U.S. added 1,968...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Soaring gas prices will soon feed into energy bills

Household energy bills will soon be affected by the soaring price of fossil fuels globally, according to energy regulator Ofgem. Speaking to the BBC, Ofgem said that increasing prices for gas in particular “will feed into all customer energy bills in the UK”. However, Ofgem also said that the energy price cap was one of the “best tools” for ensuring that customers continue to pay a fair price for the energy they consume.
ENERGY INDUSTRY


Michigan Gas-Fired Plant Nears End of Construction, Tests Begin Oct

Nearly 20 years ago Indeck Energy floated a plan to build an electric generating plant (powered by natural gas) in Niles, Michigan, not far from Chicago. In 2016 those plans got serious (see $1B Electric Plant Planned Near Chicago, M-U Connection?). Indeck finally held an official groundbreaking ceremony in September 2019 (see Delayed Michigan Gas-Fired Plant Finally Begins Construction). Construction is almost done and testing is set to begin in October.
MICHIGAN STATE
Houston Chronicle

Storm recovery, Federal Reserve decisions to drive oil prices this week

The recovery from hurricanes Nicholas and Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and decisions from the Federal Reserve will drive crude oil prices this week, analysts said. Oil rallied last week as the arrival of Nicholas set back efforts to restore production in the Gulf knocked offline earlier by Ida. The Baker Hughes rig count on Friday showed 41 rigs offshore still evacuated. More than than 20 percent of both oil and natural gas production remained offline Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT


Westmoreland County to Sell Reservoir Water to Olympus for Fracking

Earlier this month MDN told you about a new/third well pad planned by Olympus Energy in Upper Burrell Township in Westmoreland County, PA that received unanimous approval by town supervisors (see Olympus Energy’s 3rd Upper Burrell Well Pad Wins Unanimous Approval). More good news for Olympus: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County board members have voted to sell water from the Beaver Run Reservoir to Olympus so it can frack the new wells on the Upper Burrell pad.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Reuters

Trade group wants restrictions on U.S. natural gas exports

Sept 17 (Reuters) - A manufacturers trade group on Friday urged the Department of Energy to order U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers to reduce exports, warning of price increases and supply shortages this winter. Natural gas prices have surged this year on strong global demand and modest production increases...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy suppliers and Government eye ‘bad bank’ or loans as solution to collapses

Energy suppliers are privately talking to the Government about backing loans or a “bad bank”’ style solution to a potential collapse in dozens of energy companies.Industry sources told the PA news agency that stable suppliers are concerned the current system for dealing with the customers left behind when a supplier goes bust will struggle to keep up with a series of failures set to come following a spike in energy prices.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held talks with 26 suppliers on Monday as the Government and regulator Ofgem tries to figure out how to deal with a flood of likely failures.Many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

TC Energy to divest entire stake in Canadian pipeline project

TC Energy has agreed to divest its remaining 15% stake in the Northern Courier Pipeline (NCP) in Canada, to Astisiy for about $1.3bn. Astisiy consists of Canada’s Suncor and eight local communities in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB). The Northern Courier Pipeline (NCP) pipeline system asset comprises two...
INDUSTRY


NYMEX Futures Spike to New High $5.23, Nicholas Slams Gulf Region

Tropical Storm Nicholas, which hit the Texas Gulf Coast this morning with a storm track that takes it through Louisiana, has spooked the oil and gas markets once again, driving up the NYMEX Henry Hub futures price to close yesterday at $5.23–a new modern-era high. The price is even higher in early trading this morning. The storm has also influenced natgas prices across the country, including here in the M-U, to hit new physical spot price highs (excepting the brief insanity during Winter Storm Uri back in February).
ENVIRONMENT


WV’s Screwed-Up Oil & Natural Gas Property Tax Valuation Change

In April, on the last day of the West Virginia legislative session for 2021, the West Virginia Senate unanimously passed House Bill (HB) 2581 which changes how the State Tax Department values producing oil and gas wells for property tax purposes (see WV Passes Bill to Change O&G Well Valuations for Taxes). The bill was supposed to streamline and provide a fairer system for assessing taxes on oil and gas production. It seems to have done the opposite, creating a complex system that is currently mired in controversy. Once again government intervention made things worse.
ENERGY INDUSTRY


M-U Drillers Financially Healthy – Biden Agenda Threatens to Undo

Natural gas drillers, particularly in the Marcellus/Utica, are finally financially healthy. Some are healthy for the first time ever, some for the first time in years, since the severe 2018 and 2019 downturn when natgas prices collapsed. Things are going well in the M-U with most companies focused on fiscal discipline and producing free cash flow. However, there’s a big, black cloud on the horizon–the Joe Biden administration. A number of people in the administration have signaled their disdain, even outright hatred for natural gas, because it’s a “fossil fuel.” The Biden administration aims to cripple the use of natural gas nationwide.
UTICA, NY
The Independent

Outlook for small energy firms ‘looking bleak’ amid gas wholesale price rises

The Government wants energy firms to “stay afloat organically”, a Cabinet minister has said, as the growing energy crisis led to company bosses saying the outlook was “looking bleak”.Wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January, with a 70% rise since August alone – leading to calls for support from the industry and the collapse of some smaller energy firms.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held a fresh round of crisis talks with the industry on Monday amid fears more small suppliers could go to the wall.This morning I led a roundtable with UK energy companies & consumer groups. I reiterated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

