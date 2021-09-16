This Month's Full Moon In Pisces Will Push You Toward Major Spiritual Growth
With the lazy, sun-soaked days of summer fading fast and a push to make the most of the rest of the year, Virgo season tends to bring out the inner, practical student in all of us. Or maybe the promise of cooler fall breezes and pumpkin-spiced everything has you daydreaming about "bouquets of newly sharpened pencils" a la Kathleen Kelly in You've Got Mail. And around the Maiden's annual full moon — which falls in its opposite, sister sign Pisces — that Virgoan studiousness will get a mystical twist. The lunar event, occurring on September 20 at 7:54 p.m. ET/4:54 p.m. PT, is pure fuel for our spirits, imaginations, and good fortune.www.instyle.com
