Friday: Further Thought ~ The Restless Prophet

By Sabbath School Lesson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet in the hour of Jonah’s despair the Lord did not desert him. Through a series of trials and strange providences, the prophet’s confidence in God and in His infinite power to save was to be revived.” — Ellen G. White, Prophets and Kings, p. 266. “Thousands can be reached...

Wednesday: An Angry, Restless Missionary

Unfortunately, the story of Jonah doesn’t end with chapter 3. Jonah 4:1-11. What is Jonah’s problem? What lesson can we learn from his rather faulty character?. Jonah 4 begins with Jonah’s anger toward God because his mission outreach was so successful. Jonah is worried about looking foolish. We find God taking the time to talk to and reason with His prophet, who behaves like a toddler having a temper tantrum.
Thursday: A Two-Way Street

Jonah seems to be more trouble than he is worth. Nineveh was dangerous, but in the story of Jonah the Ninevites don’t seem to be the problem. They understand the message and quickly repent. Jonah, the missionary, seems to be the weak link in this mission story. In this account,...
Thought for the Week

My hero this time is Joseph. He is a bona fide hero to many thousands. But that is in a few decades. I need to tell you about his growing up years. They made him a more impressive hero. His parents had a very deep love for one another and that should of made his life wonderful. It was not so. His home life was a shambles. His maternal grandfather was not a good man. He deceived Joseph’s father into marrying his mother’s sister. As a result of that and other consequences, Joseph grew up with his parents and three step mothers. There was a lot of jealousy among the women. It certainly made for much conflict in the home. Joseph’s father was also not a very honest man. He deceived his father-in-law and embezzled property from him. Joseph’s uncles were aware of this and hated Joseph’s father. It came to the point that Joseph’s father, Jacob, decided to flee from the extended family. The grandfather and uncles pursued and had not God intervened, there would have been open warfare. Joseph had ten older brothers. His father loved Joseph and doted on him, openly displaying that love and giving him many favors. One of these favors was a richly made and ornamented coat of many colors. These things made for jealousy and even outright hatred by his older brothers. Joseph had a unique gift from God; the ability to dream prophetic dreams and also to interpret dreams. As a child, he may not have fully understood that gift. Once he dreamed he and his brothers were working in the grain fields cutting and binding wheat to put into shocks or sheaves. The brothers’ sheaves bowed down to Joseph’s. Clearly this was interpreted to mean the brothers would bow in submission to Joseph. In a loving home, the older brothers would likely have tousled his hair and laughingly pushed him around a bit, perhaps mocking his superiority. In this case, they hated him for his dream and his telling of it. The brothers may not have had the best work ethic. Once Joseph’s father sent him to spy on them and bring back a report of their work. This made him both a spy and a “tattle-tale” or in our day a “whistle-blower.” Joseph’s brothers saw him coming. They plotted to kill him and throw his body into an empty pit or cistern they’d found. Reuben, the oldest brother intervened. He proposed they simply throw him into the pit and let him starve. Reuben was planning to come back and rescue him but as it turned out, there was a trading caravan coming. Reuben was not there. The other brothers changed plans and pulled Joseph out of the pit. They sold him, as a slave, to these traders. Their further plan was to take Joseph’s coat of many colors, dip it into the blood of an animal they killed and show it to their father. This they did and Jacob assumed what the brothers hoped he would, that Joseph had been killed by a wild animal. Joseph now is in the hands of the traders. They took him to Egypt. He was sold into the hand of a rich, powerful military man, captain of Pharaoh’s royal guard. Joseph was loved by his father and mother but his home life was extremely dysfunctional. It would not surprise us if Joseph turned bitter in the land of Egypt where he had no friends, or family, did not know the language or customs. We’ll see Joseph loved and trusted God above all.
Sunday: A Vision of the End

That, however, had been years and years ago, and Jesus had not yet returned. Meanwhile, the other apostles present on that day already had died, most of them martyred for their witness about Jesus. The young church had undergone a generational change and was now facing horrible persecution from the outside and strange heretical movements from within. John must have felt alone, tired, and restless. And then, suddenly, he was given a vision.
Sabbath: The Ultimate Rest

Have you ever felt that you were in the midst of a great battle, a kind of struggle between good and evil? Many, even secular people, have sensed this reality. And we feel that way because, well, it’s true. We are in a great battle between good and evil, between Christ (the good) and Satan (the bad).
Monday: The Countdown

Jesus wanted to give His people throughout the ages a rough sketch of the divine schedule for end-time prophecies, so that those living at the end of time could be prepared for the ultimate event. He wanted us to be able to rest confidently in His love, even when everything around us was falling apart.
Tuesday: Marching Orders

As Adventists, we believe that “present truth” (2 Peter 1:12) is found, specifically, in these verses that we refer to as “The Three Angels’ Messages.” Here we find the essence of what our calling is at this time in earth’s history. Notice, it starts out with the “everlasting gospel,” the...
Inside Story: No More Resentment

Imagine being 7 years old and fleeing for your life in a jungle. This was Jimmy Shwe’s life in the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar. Young Jimmy developed a deep resentment toward the authorities because of his experiences. At one point, lost in the jungle, he thought he would die. He decided that if he survived, he would take up arms to get revenge.
A Tribute to Joyce Griffith

Many of you will remember the Sabbath School Net “Discussion Starters” produced by Joyce Griffith. I was saddened to learn that Joyce passed away yesterday. Joyce had worked for various church departments, including the Voice of Prophecy. She had also been a missionary to Africa for about 5 years. I...
