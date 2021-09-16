Meet 12 local designers working in home design

These 12 local names in home design are adding stylish touches to Madison interiors. Years before the DIY concept became trendy, Kris Aman was installing sinks, tiling floors and working on her own home. Why hire a builder, she thought, when you can work at your own pace? “I loved the creative process and having to kind of problem-solve some of the challenging issues,” says Aman, who founded Green Rhino Design in 2016.