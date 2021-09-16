A modern couple refreshes a Sun Prairie home built in 1894

Creating an open space that’s highly functional for the family unit. Adding new lighting that inspires warmth whilst ensuring a high efficiency rating. Landscaping the outside yard so it’s a more aesthetically pleasing and practical space. Swapping out old and tired looking cabinets for new ones with unique handles and drawer pulls. These are all ways to modernize your home so it’s up to date with current design trends. We’re about to go into some of these points in a little more detail below so you can get inspiration for your next project but first, let’s talk about how you can finance the renovations.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 10 DAYS AGO