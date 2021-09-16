CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun Prairie, WI

A modern couple refreshes a Sun Prairie home built in 1894

Channel 3000
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan and Chloe Homan were outgrowing their first home. Well, to be more accurate, their social media business, Frizz & Frillzz, was outgrowing their Sun Prairie home. The online brand with a curly hair care focus — Chloe Homan is the founder, face (and hair) of the social handles — has more than 203,200 followers on TikTok, 137,000 on Instagram and 19,100 on YouTube. By the time you read this, those numbers will have likely ticked higher. The growing business has become so successful that Ryan Homan retired from his corporate career to help full time behind the scenes.

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Janesville Gazette

Castle is couple's dream home, gathering place

The sun is barely up on a Wednesday morning and Dianne Owens is sipping a cup of coffee as she takes a reporter on a tour of her relatively new dream home, a medieval-themed castle in, of all places, the Jefferson County countryside. “I’m here 24/7,” Owens said of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
collegecandy.com

3 Steps to Modernize Your Home

Creating an open space that’s highly functional for the family unit. Adding new lighting that inspires warmth whilst ensuring a high efficiency rating. Landscaping the outside yard so it’s a more aesthetically pleasing and practical space. Swapping out old and tired looking cabinets for new ones with unique handles and drawer pulls. These are all ways to modernize your home so it’s up to date with current design trends. We’re about to go into some of these points in a little more detail below so you can get inspiration for your next project but first, let’s talk about how you can finance the renovations.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wiscnews.com

2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $234,900

SUN PRAIRIE - CONDO LIVING AT ITS BEST! This lovely condo is located on secluded shady street. Hardwood floors, Stainless appliances, beautiful white cabinets and wainscoting provide the elegance and comfort to the kitchen and dining area. Oversized Master has large walk-in closet and second bedroom has its own private bath. You will find the laundry conveniently located on the upper level. The exposed lower level family room is bright with sunlight. This condo is close to everything and yet very private. Walk to Buck & Honey's and Prairie Athletic Club, or take a ride on the bike bath. Pets okay. Offers will be presented when submitted.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
hngnews.com

Sun Prairie Parks Friends seeking volunteers for Grandview Park build

Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) in coordination with the City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Departments is conducting a community-build playground project at Grandview Park on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday Oct. 2. The park build is an opportunity for members of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Sun Prairie, WI
Lifestyle
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Society
MassLive.com

Fall River home ‘The Rising Sun’ is a Japanese-influenced home design by Ralph Adams Cram and built without nails; On the market for $1.2 million

A $1.2 million home for sale in Fall River is missing one thing some might find unnerving — it was built without nails. The house, called “The Rising Sun,” was built using a Japanese technique known as “kanawa tsugi,” which bonds wood in interlocking joints, rather than nailing it together.
FALL RIVER, MA
Grazia

Here's A Quick And Easy Way To Refresh Your Home

Our passion for decorating that started during the pandemic is still going strong. Never before has the demand for products that can transform a room been so sky-high. And when it comes to giving your space a makeover, paint is key. The colour on your walls and ceiling has an enormous impact on a room; it immediately sets the mood, whether you want calm and peaceful or something more energising.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hngnews.com

Winkie charms young readers in Sun Prairie author's first book

Sun Prairie writer and illustrator Jack Hoefer debuted his first book with the tale of Winkie the elephant. Hoefer, 71, was motivated by his grandkids, who enjoyed his bedtime stories, and the real-life Winkie, a favorite Henry Vilas Zoo resident. In the kid’s book, the fictional Winkie is found wandering...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Domaine

Fall Refresh: 7 Ways to Renew Your Work-From-Home Space

Many of us have been working from home for well over a year now. Even for those with the cushiest WFH set-ups, that’s enough time to have your workspace feeling a little stale. So why wait any longer to give your space an easy upgrade? A few simple additions can create some chic and cozy office vibes to close out the year. These ideas should give you plenty of inspiration on how to bring some serious style to your home office.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#Chickens#Cat#Frizz Frillzz#Tiktok#Reds
Mercury News

A classic home with modern features

This fabulous home has been stylishly updated with chic designer finishes. The home features light and bright open spaces throughout. Abundant natural light streams through the living spaces. Tastefully updated, the home maintains the architectural and design accents of the classic home while incorporating desirable modern features. The spacious floor...
REAL ESTATE
wfxb.com

Couple Builds Home on the Site Where They first Met

A couple has finally built their dream home…and they built it on the spot where they first met! Ed and Emily met in England as kids in a field on the edge of Ed’s father’s property. They reunited again in their early 20’s and began dating and now they’ve finished construction on their first house. It’s a serious showstopper.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
todayshomeowner.com

Refreshing a Vintage Home’s Eighties Exterior

In this episode, we’re bringing a vintage 80s brick home into this decade with an exterior refresh. Homeowner Kim Hetzman and her three children live in this home that her children have deemed ‘the hot dog stand.’ (The nickname comes from the awnings that resemble a hot dog kiosk.) Needless to say, Kim is ready for a change and we’re more than happy to help!
INTERIOR DESIGN
DFW Community News

Tips and Tricks for Refreshing Your Home Décor on a Budget

Your home should reflect your unique style and taste. But when your color palettes and throw pillows start to feel a little dated, it can be hard to know the best ways to breathe life back into your favorite areas without spending a fortune. Luckily, we’ve put together a couple of tips and tricks for refreshing your home décor on a budget so that you can fall back in love with each corner of your house.
DALLAS, TX
mountainliving.com

An Old-World Homestead Built for Modern-Day Entertaining

Sometimes finding the perfect piece of property is a happy accident, as it was when a couple stumbled upon their pristine valley plot in Jackson, Wyoming. “We found it just before the area became a real estate hot spot. We had lost a previous lot to other buyers, so we had to be poised to buy,” says the homeowner. “We didn’t even appreciate the magnificent views that this property had until we had finalized the purchase.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

‘The beauty and variety of the world of flowers’: Floral fancies for the home

The appeal of floral appliques, prints and artworks in the home is undeniable. I’m drawn to the waxy splay of striped tulip petals in Dutch Golden Age masterpieces and painstakingly embroidered suzani fabrics, laden with richly stitched pomegranates, irises and carnations. My Instagram “saves” folder is a patchwork of worn chintz sofas, stacks of plates adorned with miniature posies and rooms wrapped like gifts in romantic wallpaper of tendrilling wisteria. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens on 21 September, and it seems there is no time like the present to celebrate the beauty and variety of the world of flowers....
HOME & GARDEN
communityjournal.net

Built for This

It might be a lot going on in your life right now and that’s okay. You may feel overwhelmed with issues coming from every direction. You may have had a rough week or a rough month. But guess what? You were built for this. Maybe something you really wanted to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy