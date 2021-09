This has been a long, hot, wet summer, and soon fall will be around the corner. Between storms, waterlogged soils and the heat, this summer has been especially stressful on our trees. Lately there have been several calls to the Duval County Extension Office about dead branches in landscape trees. There are several reasons that the branches may be dying, and it is important to figure out why in order to figure out the next steps.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO